Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown Hosts Panel Discussion On Social Media's Impact On Mental Health For World Mental Health Day

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE

– In observance of World Mental Day, Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown is proud to present a thought-provoking panel discussion titled 'The Impact of Social on Our Daily Lives.' This engaging event will take place on October 10th, 2024, and aims to shed light on the profound ways in which social media influences our mental well-being.

As social media continues to play a pivotal role in our personal and professional spheres, understanding its impact on mental health has never been more crucial. This panel will explore both the positive and negative aspects of social media, offering a comprehensive look at how these platforms affect our emotional health and everyday experiences. The discussion is open to hotel guests, local community members, mental health advocates, professionals, and anyone interested in exploring the intersection of social media and mental well-being.

Discussion Focus:



The panel will address a variety of relevant topics, including:

The influence of social media on mental health and emotional well-being.

The pressures of maintaining a digital presence and the effects of social comparison.

Strategies for balancing online engagement with offline life.

The role of social media in shaping self-esteem, anxiety, and overall mental health. Practical tips for mindful social media use and safeguarding mental health in the digital age.

Speakers:

The event will feature a diverse panel of experts, including:



Medical Therapists: Offering clinical insights into the psychological effects of social media and guidance on managing its impact.

Industry Professionals: Providing perspectives on how the social media industry shapes online behavior and mental health. Influencers: Sharing personal experiences and strategies for maintaining mental health amidst the pressures of online presence.

Event Agenda:



6:00 PM: Welcome, Networking & Refreshments (1h free flow provided by Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown)

7:00 PM: Introduction of Panelists

7:15 PM - 8:15 PM: Panel Discussion 8:15 PM - 9:00 PM: Q&A Session (Networking and Drinks)