Sebago Brewing Company Installs DALUM CO2 Recovery Plant To Reduce Carbon Footprint And Address Future CO2 Shortages

- Kai Adams, co-founder of Sebago Brewing CompanyGORHAM, ME, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sebago Brewing Company , a craft beer leader in Maine for more than 25 years, recently installed a DALUM CO2 Recovery at its brewery in Gorham. DALUM Beverage Equipment , the leading supplier of CO2 recovery technology for craft breweries, completed the work recently. This investment will not only reduce their carbon footprint, but also protect the business from potential future CO2 shortages and price volatility.The CO2 Recovery Plant will allow the brewery to capture and reuse CO2 produced during the fermentation process. The CO2 is captured, purified, and liquified to beverage grade CO2 with a +99.9 % purity that is then used to carbonate Sebago's beer.“This technology is not only environmentally sound but a cost-saving measure for us that gives us even more control of our supply chain,” said Kai Adams, co-founder of Sebago Brewing Company.“We hope our customers appreciate that the bubbles in their beer are all-natural, Sebago-made, and recycled.”The DALUM CO2 recovery system is designed to capture 70-80% of the CO2 emitted during the brewing process. By recycling this gas, Sebago Brewing Company can cut its reliance on purchased CO2 and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. According to Chet Kiedrowski, head of DALUM USA operations and the installer and trainer for the Sebago Brewing project, by using their own CO2 and not trucking it in from an industrial source, Sebago will save 128,000 pounds of carbon dioxide from being released into our atmosphere.* That's the equivalent of the emissions from 6,533 gallons of gasoline.” **Sebago Brewing's investment in this technology – along with an ambient CO2 vaporizer and CO2 storage tank from DALUM Equipment – aligns with their ongoing efforts to incorporate sustainability into their operations.“We've always believed that brewing beer can be a force for good,” said head brewer Peter Dahlen.“This new system helps ensure that we can continue to brew great beer sustainably, offer customers CO2 that is all natural and extremely pure, while also securing our supply chain against disruptions like we've been experiencing here in the Northeast.”Sebago Brewing Company invites their customers and community to join them in celebrating this important step forward in sustainability. Together, the company and its patrons are ensuring that the future of craft beer in Maine is not only delicious but also environmentally responsible.*University of Winnipeg Study**EPAFor more information, please contact:Sebago Brewing CompanyJen Boggs...917. 520.1123DALUM Beverage Equipment USAEric Dean...920.304.6035About Sebago Brewing CompanyFounded in 1998, Sebago Brewing Company is a Maine-based craft brewery known for its high-quality, flavorful beers brewed with local ingredients. With a strong commitment to sustainability, the brewery continues to innovate and invest in technologies that reduce its environmental footprint while delivering exceptional craft beer. Visit sebagobrewing for more information.About DALUM Beverage EquipmentDALUM USA, is a subsidiary of DALUM Beverage Equipment based in Søndersø, Denmark and founded by Kim Dalum, PhD. DALUM's mission is to make a significant contribution to the reduction of global CO2 emissions in the craft brewing market by providing a state-of-the-art product at a financially feasible level. DALUM is committed to establishing themselves as the premiere provider to the craft brewing industry of CO2 recovery and liquification equipment. Visit dalumequipment to learn more.

