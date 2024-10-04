Month Of Murkey Returns: 12 Houston Area Breweries Unite For A Spooky Craft Beer Collaboration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Month Of Murkey 2024

The Murkey List

Murkey Myers

12 Houston area breweries rebound from a hot summer with the "Month of Murkey," celebrating creativity, exploration, and local craft beer culture.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- October 1st marks the highly anticipated return of The Month of Murkey, now featuring 12 local breweries for an expanded and even more exciting collaboration. This unique event unites Houston's craft beer community to celebrate the creativity behind Murkey Myers, a Double Dry-Hopped Hazy DIPA that earned recognition with a Platinum Crushie for Best Beer Mascot/Icon at the 2023 Craft Beer Marketing Awards.Following last year's successful 7-brewery event, this year's collaboration has grown to 12 breweries, with each offering its own interpretation of Murkey Myers. The 2024 edition has already received accolades, earning a Platinum Crushie for Best Craft Beer Collaboration. This year, local award-winning artist Chris Hernandez has partnered with each brewery to create custom artwork for their versions of the beer, making this month-long journey not only about exploring a variety of brews but also showcasing the artistic talent across Houston. As Tom Paynter of No Label Brewing explains,“The Month of Murkey isn't just about great beer-it's also a chance to visit Houston's finest taprooms and recover from another Texas summer.”The lineup of participating breweries and their unique Murkey-inspired brews includesNo Label Brewing in Katy, Tx with Murkey MyersExcalibur Brewing in Spring, Tx with Lord MurkeyMegaton Brewery in Kingwood, Tx with Radioactive MurkeyGalveston Bay Brewing in Clear Lake Shores, Tx with Weekend at Murkey'sVallenson's Brewing in Pearland, Tx with Immortal MurkeyElder Son Brewing in Houston, Tx with Old Man MurkeyTrue Anomaly Brewing in Houston, Tx with Dia de los MurkeyNew Magnolia Brewing in Houston, Tx with Murkey MatrixDECA Beer Company in Porter, Tx with Alchemist MurkeySenate Avenue Brewing in Jersey Village, Tx with Mayor MurkeyHound Song Brewing in Columbus, Tx with Murkey MuttTurkey Forrest Brewing in Houston, Tx with El Cucuy MyersThe collaboration has sparked enthusiasm among both brewers and craft beer enthusiasts. Chris from Megaton Brewery hints at the playful energy behind the event, saying,“Look out Liquid Death, Murkey is here to quench the thirst.” This flavorful series has caught the attention of the local craft beer community, with Skyler, head brewer at Galveston Bay Brewing, humorously reflecting,“What kind of host invites you over and then disappears? Sounds like Murkey!” On the art factor, every brewery agreed, "the coolest part of month of Murkey was working with Chris Hernandez."Brewing the different versions of Murkey Myers has also come with its share of surprises. Robert from Elder Son Brewing shared his perspective, noting,“Murkey is unpredictable... we never know how much hop inventory we'll need, but the beer always turns out remarkable!”For those interested in taking part, The Month of Murkey offers a passport program. Starting October 1st, passports will be available at each of the participating breweries. Collect stamps as you sample the different takes on Murkey Myers, and those with completed passports can look forward to exclusive rewards. The first 10 participants to complete their passport at each brewery will receive a complimentary finisher shirt. Additionally, all completed passports will be entered into a raffle with prizes ranging from brewery merchandise to taproom events.The first participant to complete their passport will be awarded a taproom party at No Label Brewing, along with a swag package and a finisher shirt.Completed passports can be submitted at any participating brewery. Whether seeking out the prizes or simply enjoying the variety of taprooms, The Month of Murkey provides a unique way to experience Houston's craft beer scene throughout October.Houston's beer community is ready to embrace another month filled with flavorful creations, artistic expression, and the camaraderie that defines the local craft beer culture. Cheers to a month of exploration and discovery with Murkey Myers!

