Hsbcad And Moducoretm Announce New Strategic Collaboration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GENT, Belgium and STANWOOD, Wash., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- hsbcad and Moducore announced today a new strategic collaboration to accelerate innovation in the offsite industry. hsbcad is

the leading global software solution provider for offsite timber construction.

Moducore, a part of the 4Ward Solutions Group of companies, is the premier provider of operating systems for the offsite manufacturing industry.

hsbcad's extensive software supports companies by facilitating computer-aided design (CAD), offsite manufacturing, onsite assembly, and compliance with the construction industry's rapidly emerging Building Information Modelling (BIM) standards. Michael Marzy, Business Development Manager at hsbcad said about this new collaboration "We are pleased to have the opportunity to cooperate with one of the market leaders in the field of ERP. This solution between hsbcad and Moducore allows users to transfer material data from their design directly into the ERP system, making the workflow even more direct and seamless. This brings the industry a great deal closer to the idea of true DfMA."

Moducore CTO and Co-Founder, Jordie Puchinger, said "This partnership with hsbcad takes us one step closer to our mission of simplifying the offsite manufacturing industry by connecting people, processes and equipment. Our collaboration underscores our commitment to bridging the gap between design, the material supply-chain, and production. The hsbcad integration enables our customers to go from CAD to Purchase Order with the click of a button, unlocking tens of thousands of dollars in potential savings per project ."

About hsbcad

With 30+ years of industry experience, hsbcad is a global software solution provider for offsite timber construction companies with the purpose of reshaping today's construction industry into a sustainable and innovative tomorrow. hsbcad has always looked to break the boundaries of current technology to deliver the most efficient, flexible, and user-friendly software solution as required in the offsite timber construction industry. hsbcad's range of solutions for design, manufacturing and assembly ensure compliance with the construction industry's rapidly emerging Building Information Modelling (BIM) standards. Headquartered in Ghent, Belgium, hsbcad's global team comprises 70+ people, spread throughout their international subsidiaries in Germany, The Netherlands, The UK, The USA, Canada, Japan, Ecuador, and Australia.

About Moducore, LLC

Moducore, LLC is the premier end-to-end cloud-based solution for the offsite manufacturing industry. With our purpose-built platform, Moducore singlehandedly helps offsite companies consolidate their activities at the backend and frontend of their projects. Moducore's robust data sets, real-time information and in-depth functionality unlock the offsite manufacturing industry's ability to accelerate growth and recognize efficiencies not previously measured.

Visit us at the BCMC show in Milwaukee, WI October 7-11. hsbcad will be in booth #905

and Moducore in booth #309.

