Oil Prices Surge Nearly 10% In A Week As Middle East Tensions Escalate

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Oil futures concluded the week on a high note, marking their largest weekly gain of the year. The surge in prices came as a result of escalating tensions in the Middle East over the past seven days.



The oil demonstrated its continued sensitivity to geopolitical events and potential disruptions. On the New York Mercantile Exchange , West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for November delivery closed up 0.90% at $78.05 per barrel.



Brent crude for December delivery on the Intercontinental Exchange rose 0.55% to $74.38 per barrel. For the week, WTI crude posted an impressive gain of 9.35%, while Brent crude climbed 9.42%.



The primary driver behind the price increases was Israel's anticipated response to Iran's recent missile attack. Market participants closely monitored the situation for any signs of escalation.



U.S. President Joe Biden's comments about advising Israel on whether to strike Iranian oil infrastructure added another layer of uncertainty to the market.







Michael Brown, an analyst from Pepperstone, highlighted the market's volatility in a statement. He noted, "The situation remains incredibly fluid and volatile.



It seems unlikely that participants will have the conviction to short oil at this moment." This sentiment reflected the cautious approach traders adopted in light of the geopolitical risks.

Throughout the week, the oil market's sensitivity to geopolitical events was on full display. Traders kept a watchful eye on developments in the Middle East, assessing potential impacts on global supply.



The possibility of disruptions to Iranian oil exports , which currently stand at around 1.7 million barrels per day, added to the market's concerns.



Economic indicators also played a role in oil price movements. A robust U.S. jobs report boosted confidence in the American economy, lending support to oil prices.



This data reinforced beliefs in strong energy demand from the world's largest oil consumer, further underpinning the market. As tensions persist in the Middle East, oil prices may continue to face volatility in the coming weeks.



Traders and investors will remain vigilant, watching for any developments that could affect global supply and demand dynamics. The market maintains a cautious stance, with geopolitical risks keeping upward pressure on prices.



The ongoing situation serves as a reminder of the oil market 's vulnerability to geopolitical events. It underscores the delicate balance between global supply and demand and how quickly this balance can be disrupted by external factors.



As the situation unfolds, market participants will need to stay alert and adaptable to navigate the potentially turbulent waters ahead.

