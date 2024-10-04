Hurricane Helene Leaves Over 215 Dead As Resupply Efforts Begin In North Carolina, Georgia, And Florida

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Dock Workers' Strike Could Further Slow Critical Deliveries says Fast Guard Service

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of the catastrophic Hurricane Helene, which made landfall in Florida just over a week ago, the southern United States is grappling with unprecedented devastation. With over 215 confirmed deaths, the hardest-hit areas include North Carolina, where several feet of fast-moving water wiped out entire communities. Hundreds of residents remain unaccounted for, and identification of some of the deceased has proven difficult.

President Joe Biden visited North Carolina yesterday, where he announced that up to 1,000 active-duty soldiers will be deployed to work alongside the North Carolina National Guard. Their mission? To deliver critical supplies, including food and water, to isolated communities still cut off due to floodwaters.

While resupply efforts are underway, another major challenge looms: the ongoing dock workers' strike, which threatens to further delay the delivery of much-needed supplies to the affected areas. Ports along the East Coast and Gulf of Mexico are crucial resupply hubs for disaster relief materials like food, water, and fuel. With the strike now entering its third week, the timing couldn't be worse, potentially slowing down recovery efforts in places like Asheville, Georgia, and Florida.

In the midst of this chaos, people are desperately trying to rebuild their lives. Homes, businesses, and lives have been swept away, forcing many to start from scratch. However, there are important steps that residents and business owners need to take to ensure their immediate safety and survival.

What You Need to Know After the Storm

Hurricanes are devastating, and while the damage they bring is unavoidable, there are practical steps you can take to protect yourself, your home, and your business in the aftermath. As security professionals, Fast Guard Service has been present at every declared disaster in the U.S. since 2013, and we've seen firsthand the essentials you need to focus on when rebuilding after a storm.

Let's break down the most critical aspects of survival post-Hurricane Helene.

1. Drinking Water

–

Your First Priority

One of the first things you'll need to figure out after a disaster is your access to drinking water. In many affected areas, the water supply may be contaminated or simply unavailable due to infrastructure damage. Until services are restored, you need to have a reliable source of clean water.

Water isn't just for drinking; you'll also need it to flush toilets, cook food, and clean. Local municipalities often set up water distribution points, and non-profits like World Central Kitchen will step in to help. We encourage people to visit World Central Kitchen for meal distribution updates or check FEMA's disaster relief site for more resources.

"Personally, I remember the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in 2017, where my family and I had to rely on bottled water for two weeks. We learned fast how precious water is when you don't have easy access," says Roderick

C. Payne Jr., President of Fast Guard Service.

2. Food

–

Where to Get It

Many people focus solely on water in the wake of a disaster, but food is just as essential. In most disaster-stricken areas, relief organizations like World Central Kitchen are on the ground, providing meals to affected communities. Aside from major organizations, local food vendors and charities may also offer donations and meals.

It's important to have a charged phone to look up where these distribution sites are located. You can use

FEMA's site to find local assistance . In 2018, after Hurricane Michael, I was working in Panama City, and we had to rely on a local church that cooked meals on a generator-powered grill. It's amazing how much help you can get when you know where to look.

3. Power

–

Keeping the Lights On

In almost every major disaster, the power grid is intentionally shut down to prevent fires and injuries from downed lines. If you're lucky enough to have a generator, you'll want to make sure it's ready to go. A generator is your lifeline when it comes to charging phones, powering small appliances, and keeping basic lights on.

However, the ongoing dock workers' strike could also delay the resupply of emergency generators to disaster zones, which adds another layer of complication. With ports experiencing backlogs, essential recovery equipment like generators and fuel might take longer to reach the affected regions. Stay informed about available local resources as delivery schedules may shift.

If you don't have a generator, reach out to friends, neighbors, or even local hardware stores that might still have some in stock. Just remember, generators also need fuel, and that's another challenge after a disaster.

4. Fuel

–

A Critical Resource

Speaking of fuel, it's not just for your car; you need it to keep generators running and essential devices powered. In many cases, fuel shortages happen immediately after a disaster, so it's vital to stay updated on which gas stations are open and which are getting resupplied.

"During Hurricane Matthew in 2016, I remember waiting in line for fuel for over two hours, only to find out that the station had just run out. It's frustrating, but the key is patience and staying informed by listening to local news and using social media. The dock workers' strike could further complicate fuel deliveries, so staying updated on available supplies is more important than ever," says Roderick

C. Payne Jr.

5. Security

–

Protecting Your Home and Business

Security is one of the most overlooked yet critical concerns in disaster zones. Unfortunately, with police stretched thin and focused on priority calls, looters and opportunists often take advantage of the situation. This is where professional security services can be a game-changer.

In many cases, neighborhoods pool their money to hire security guards to patrol until public services are restored. For businesses, securing your property is essential, especially when you're waiting on insurance to assess damages. Having a trained security team ensures your property isn't further damaged or looted during this vulnerable time.

We at Fast Guard Service have extensive experience in providing disaster security services, including protecting chain store brands, housing developments, and private properties. It's about peace of mind knowing that even if everything else is uncertain, your property is secure.

6. Disaster Relief Services

In addition to security, Fast Guard Service also offers a wide range of disaster relief services through our internal branch, FAST DISASTER RESTORATION SERVICE . Our services include emergency water truck rentals, generator rentals, trash removal (including emptying perishable foods), portable toilets, showers, and handwashing stations.

One of our most valuable services is providing mobile offices and internet/VoIP phone setups, which are crucial for businesses trying to get back on their feet quickly. However, the dock workers' strike could impact the delivery timelines for some of these resources, so it's important to stay updated on their availability in your area.

Final Thoughts: Preparing for the Aftermath

In conclusion, while the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene is heartbreaking, the road to recovery is navigable if you know where to focus your efforts. Prioritize water, food, power, and security, and don't hesitate to reach out to organizations like Fast Guard Service for assistance with securing your home or business.

Be mindful that the ongoing dock workers' strike may cause delays in getting supplies into your region. Staying informed through local news and relief organizations will help you adapt to potential disruptions.

Remember, as my father always said, "There's nothing new under the sun." Disasters happen, but with the right preparation and resources, we can weather the storm and come out stronger on the other side.

For more information on disaster relief and security services, visit

Fast Guard Service .

