Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The non-alcoholic steatohepatitis treatment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.89 billion in 2023 to $2.62 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising prevalence of nash, growing awareness and diagnosis, lifestyle changes and obesity epidemic, clinical research, healthcare infrastructure and access, regulatory support and clinical trials.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The non-alcoholic steatohepatitis treatment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to advancements in drug development, increased disease awareness, rising prevalence and risk factor, shift towards personalized medicine.

Growth Driver of The Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Market

The increasing cases of obesity are expected to boost the growth of the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis treatment market going forward. Obesity refers to a medical condition characterized by the excessive accumulation of body fat, often resulting in an individual having a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher, and is associated with various health risks and complications. The increasing prevalence of obesity worldwide has led to a rise in the incidence of NASH, making it potentially the most common cause of advanced liver disease.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Market Growth?

Key players in the market include AstraZeneca Plc, Tobira Therapeutics Inc., Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Genfit S.A., Zydus Cadila Healthcare Limited, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Gilead Sciences Inc., Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Immuron Ltd., Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp., Inventiva Pharma SA, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., Galectin Therapeutics Inc., Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cirius Therapeutics Inc., Viking Therapeutics Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sinew Pharma Inc., Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Sanofi S.A., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG, Asahi Kasei Corporation.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Market Share Analysis?

Major companies operating in the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis treatment market are developing innovative products such as endogenous hormones to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. Endogenous hormones are naturally occurring substances produced within the body by various glands, tissues, or organs, and they play crucial roles in regulating physiological processes.

How Is The Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Market Segmented?

1) By Drug Type: Vitamin E And Pioglitazone, Ocaliva, Elafibranor, Selonsertib And cenicriviroc, Obeticholic Acid, Other Drugs Types

2) By Test Type: Blood Tests, Liver Biopsy, Imaging Procedures

3) By End User: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail And Specialty Pharmacies, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Market Definition

The non-alcoholic steatohepatitis treatment refers to a treatment used in steatohepatitis by maintaining a healthy diet, control of blood sugar, loss of body weight and fat. It is a treatment type for liver disease in which people who drink little, or no alcohol develop fatty livers. This causes liver cell destruction and inflammation, which can lead to cirrhosis.

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis treatment market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on non-alcoholic steatohepatitis treatment market size, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis treatment market drivers and trends, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis treatment market major players and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis treatment market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

