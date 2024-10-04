President: Air Defense And Energy Issues Discussed At Staff Meeting In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff in Sumy region, with the main topics being air defense and energy.

He announced this in his address, as reported by Ukrinform, citing the president's website .

"Today – the Sumy region, regional work. I held a meeting of the Staff here, and the main issue is the defense of our infrastructure, our sector – the operation of air defense. There was a report from our military – the Air Force, the East Command, as well as a report from the of Energy; we had representatives of state energy companies, heads of all levels of the vertical between the Government and communities. We have decisions to support the region, and more separate meetings will be held on the energy sector of the Sumy and our other border regions," Zelensky said.

There were also reports from the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, law enforcement officials, and Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

“The report by Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi on the frontline – this is the Donetsk directions, this is the Kharkiv region, this is the South of the state, the border area, the Kursk region,” the President added.

Talking about his meeting with sthe servicemen from the 82nd Brigade, Zelensky emphasized:“It is very important to understand that the Kursk operation is a really strategic thing, one that adds motivation to our partners, adds motivation to stand with Ukraine, to be more determined and put pressure on Russia – to put pressure in a way that can help us to end the war fairly.”

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on October 4, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Ukrainian military personnel in Sumy region, who are currently carrying out operations in Russia's Kursk region.