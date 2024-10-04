NEFT VODKA RAISES THE BAR ON NATIONAL VODKA DAY LAUNCHING ITS NEW TWO INGREDIENTS CAMPAIGN
Date
10/4/2024 3:00:49 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NEFT Vodka , an award-winning ultra-premium spirit brand, raises it up with the launch of its new ' Two Ingredients ' campaign in celebration of National Vodka Day this Friday, October 4 .
NEFT Vodka was created in 2011 to exceed expectations about vodka, a category lacking premium options that are made with super-clean ingredients. NEFT is made from two ingredients, mountain spring water filtered centuries deep beneath the Austrian Alps and ancient grains of rye. Nothing else. No sugar, no additives. Hence, a vodka with a refined and sophisticated taste that can be enjoyed neat, straight up, or on the rocks was created. NEFT's unbreakable barrel is an eco-friendly and versatile container that keeps the liquid cold for hours.
To learn more about NEFT Vodka, visit .
WATCH THE VIDEO
SOURCE NEFT Vodka USA, Inc
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN04102024003732001241ID1108747743
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.