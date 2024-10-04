عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

NEFT VODKA RAISES THE BAR ON NATIONAL VODKA DAY LAUNCHING ITS NEW TWO INGREDIENTS CAMPAIGN


10/4/2024 3:00:49 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NEFT Vodka , an award-winning ultra-premium spirit brand, raises it up with the launch of its new ' Two Ingredients ' campaign in celebration of National Vodka Day this Friday, October 4 .

NEFT Vodka was created in 2011 to exceed expectations about vodka, a category lacking premium options that are made with super-clean ingredients. NEFT is made from two ingredients, mountain spring water filtered centuries deep beneath the Austrian Alps and ancient grains of rye. Nothing else. No sugar, no additives. Hence, a vodka with a refined and sophisticated taste that can be enjoyed neat, straight up, or on the rocks was created. NEFT's unbreakable barrel is an eco-friendly and versatile container that keeps the liquid cold for hours.

To learn more about NEFT Vodka, visit .

WATCH THE VIDEO

SOURCE NEFT Vodka USA, Inc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN04102024003732001241ID1108747743


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search