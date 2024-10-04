Komodo And Santa Clara County Firesafe Council To Showcase Advanced Firefighting Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) FireReady911 provides property owners with the potential to rapidly pre-treat their property and structures with Komodo's proven fire protection just prior to evacuation, as a wildfire threatens.”” - Shawn Sahbari, CEO Komodo Fire Systems, Inc.

SAN JOSE, SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Many states have experienced the most devastating fire season in their history. Unfortunately, the fire season is not over yet.

On Sunday, October 6, Northern California property owners and firefighters will be able to view and hear about some of the most recent, and most important wildfire technologies and resources available to homeowners, businesses, and first responders.

At the FireSafe Summit 2024 Komodo Fire Systems Inc. will collaborate with the Summit organizes, Santa Clara County FireSafe Council, to showcase some of the world's most advanced, and safest firefighting technologies.

Komodo's fire prevention systems have been developed to address a decades-long industry challenge to provide a truly safe and sustainable solution. The company will demonstrate that its product efficacy is second to none, and its non-toxic, plant & water-based formula will be critical to keeping first responders, people, and animals safe and healthy.

Shawn Sahbari, Founder and CEO of Komodo, enthusiastically points out;“our team will be discussing our new 'FireReady911 ' just-in-time wildfire system. The custom systems have been designed to provide property owners with the potential to rapidly pre-treat their property and structures with Komodo's proven fire protection just before evacuation, as a wildfire threatens.” Komodo's unrelenting commitment to the environment, safety, and health has resulted in a technology certified safe by USDA and the US Forest Service.

The inaugural FireSafe Summit is presented by The Santa Clara County FireSafe Council at Coyote Ranch in, San Jose, CA. According to Seth Schalet, CEO of the Santa Clara FireSafe Council,“We are excited to have Komodo as a vendor for our inaugural FireSafe Summit. We have been strategizing together on the potential for incorporating their professional-grade fire prevention and suppression technology into our services portfolio, and the FireSafe Summit provides Santa Clara County residents the opportunity to see product demos, meet and engage Komodo executives, and learn about Komodo's, non-toxic, plant-based firefighting technology.”

About Komodo Fire Systems, Inc.

Komodo Fire Systems, Inc. is a privately held corporation headquartered in the Silicon Valley of California. Komodo maintains an unrelenting commitment to the environment, health, and safety of people, plants, animals, and aquatic life. A pioneer in safe, non-toxic, plant-based firefighting technology, Komodo manufactures professional-grade fire prevention and suppression technology, certified by the US Forest Service and USDA Komodo's mission is to provide first responders with the best, most effective firefighting technology in the world. Visit us on the web at .

About Santa Clara County FireSafe Council

As a 501 (c)3 nonprofit with a 20-year history, Santa Clara County FireSafe Council's core mission is to mobilize the people of Santa Clara County to protect their homes, communities, and environment from wildfires. As a trusted partner across the government, fire service, corporate and WUI residential communities, SCCFSC has led some of the most complex hazardous fuel reduction projects in the region. With a board and advisory council that has a deep expertise across the wildfire ecosystem including wildfire and environmental research, academia, emergency management, regional planning, technology products and wildland firefighting leadership, Santa Clara County FireSafe Council is uniquely positioned to lead cross-sector collaborations, government-private partnerships in Silicon Valley, Santa Clara County and beyond. For more information, visit firesafe

Francis Garcia

Komodo Fire Systems

+1 408-833-9987

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.