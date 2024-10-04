AAGE International Expands To Bahrain Achieves Significant Growth In GCC Battery Market With AXESS POWER Brand

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: AAGE International announced the expansion of its operations into Bahrain, where the company has already made notable strides in the battery across the GCC region. Its AXESS POWER brand has been instrumental in driving this growth, solidifying the company's presence in the solutions sector.

Bahrain's rapidly growing industrial market, known for its focus on innovation and sustainability, has provided the ideal environment for AAGE International's expansion. The AXESS POWER brand is perfectly positioned to meet the rising demand for high-performance energy solutions in the region.

True to their motto,“Be the one, not among the one,” AAGE International continues to stand out through its commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative and reliable products. The AXESS POWER line, known for its high performance and durability, has quickly gained the trust of customers seeking dependable energy solutions in the region.

AAGE International attributes its success not only to its focus on quality and technology but also to the unwavering support of its customers. Their loyalty has played a key role in helping AXESS POWER grow into a trusted name across the GCC.“Our priority is to deliver exceptional products, even if it requires extra time and effort,” said Selvakumaran Selvaraj, Managing Director of AAGE International.“The success of AXESS POWER reflects our dedication to quality and innovation and the continued support from our customers motivates us to push boundaries and deliver the best energy solutions.”

With a strong foundation in executive leadership, advanced technology and rigorous quality control, AAGE International's Bahrain branch is poised for continued growth in the region. As the demand for energy solutions increases, AXESS POWER is set to become a leading player in the GCC battery market.