Africa And Americas Unite At Landmark Summit To Plan Shared Tourism Future

Tourism leaders from both Africa and the Americas have jointly committed to working together to make the sector a pillar of collective sustainable and inclusive development across both continents.

The“Punta Cana Declaration” was adopted at the conclusion of the very first joint meeting of UN Tourism's Regional Commissions for Africa and the Americas. Recognizing the historic ties between the two regions, as well their unique and complementary cultures, the Summit served as a landmark for strengthened cooperation, capitalizing on innovation, education, investments and creative industries for the future development of tourism.

UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said:“This summit offers a unique platform to forge connections and build bridges between Africa and the Americas, create strategic cross-regional partnerships, foster South-South cooperation projects, all for the benefit of the tourism sector of the two regions.”

UN Tourism Executive Director Natalia Bayona said:“Africa and the Americas are endowed with rich cultural heritage, diverse landscapes, and profound historical connections. Yet, we recognize that due to multiple challenges-such as limited connectivity, regulatory and administrative barriers, and a lack of mutual market awareness-our cross-tourism relationship is not as strong as it could and should be.

Our goal today is to address these challenges head-on, fostering collaboration that will drive economic development, promote cultural exchange, and encourage sustainable practices benefiting all our communities.”

The Punta Cana Declaration set out a set of shared commitments for the development of tourism as a driver of inclusive development. Through the Declaration, tourism leaders from both regions recognize the important need to“intensify joint efforts to promote sustainable development” through tourism.

The signatories of the Declaration signalled their intention to“redouble their efforts”, most notably in:

Strategic investments: To strengthen public-private partnerships, stimulate investments into the sector, and prioritize investments through effective policymaking. Also, to boost connectivity between the two regions, both in terms of improved air links as well as strengthened cultural exchange.

Skills development and training: To prioritize investment in tourism education and training, to expand access to online and offline learning and to promote the use of innovation and new digital skills to enhance the knowledge of the tourism workforce.

Innovation: To support competitions for start-up enterprises and entrepreneurs in both regions, to better support MSMEs, including in rural communities, and to promote innovative solutions focused on sustainability and climate action.

Creative industries: To promote the role of the cultural and creative industries in the tourism sector, including through funding for projects with the potential to attract tourists and grow new and diverse destinations and cultural routes, and to ensure the benefits the sector delivers are focused on social and inclusive development.

Inter-regional cooperation: To support market analysis and other research to identify potential areas of shared growth and opportunity, to develop shared strategies for tourism development, including through digital media, new products and international tourism trade fairs.

