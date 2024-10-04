Gaylord Specialty Hospital Hit With 'Never Event' Pressure Injury Lawsuit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Long-Term Acute Care Hospitals face scrutiny for inadequate of serious bedsores, raising concerns about malpractice and patient safety risks

- Greg Vigna, MD, JD

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“I was the medical director of a Long-Term Acute Care Hospital (LTAC), a licensure that provides a path to payment for the management of flaps and other reconstructive surgeries for patients with serious bedsores. Gaylord Specialty Hospital should be in the business of fixing serious bedsores, and not part of the national epidemic of hospital-acquired decubitus ulcers," states Greg Vigna, MD, JD, wound care expert and national malpractice attorney.

Dr. Greg Vigna, national decubitus ulcer attorney states,“We are investigating Long-Term Acute Care Hospitals that are not providing effective care for patients with Stage III and Stage IV decubitus ulcers. Patients deserve the opportunity for flap reconstruction when they suffer Stage III or Stage IV sacral, ischial, and hip decubitus ulcers. LTACs advertising comprehensive wound care programs without offering the standard of care for reconstructive surgery to appropriate candidates, in my opinion, is malpractice.”

Dr. Vigna adds,“The statistics are grim for those who are billed for ineffective wound care and not provided flap closure.”:

“Hospitalized patients with decubitus ulcer-related osteomyelitis who did not undergo surgical reconstruction or coverage ... 44% of patients were readmitted due to complications from osteomyelitis, and 17% died," states Laura Damioli, MD. Therapeutic Advance in Infectious Disease. Volume 10, pg. 1-9. 2023.

Dr. Greg Vigna, national decubitus ulcer attorney states,“We are investigating Long-Term Acute Care Hospitals who are not providing effective care for patients with Stage III and Stage IV decubitus ulcers and LTACs that cause serious bedsores. Nearly every patient who is admitted to an LTAC is a dependent patient who requires reliable pressure reliefs provided by nurses, physical therapists, and occupational therapists. In every patient encounter with any staff, pressure relief should be considered.”

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, is a national malpractice attorney and expert in wound care. He is available for legal consultation for families and patients who have suffered decubitus ulcers due to poor nursing care at hospitals, nursing homes, or assisted living facilities. The Vigna Law Group , along with Ben C. Martin, Esq. of the Martin Law Group, a Dallas Texas national pharmaceutical injury law firm, jointly prosecute hospital and nursing home neglect cases that result in bedsores nationwide.

