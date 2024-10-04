Volkswagen Financial Services AG: Release Of The Home Member State According To Section 5 German Securities Trading Act (Wphg)
Date
10/4/2024 2:12:48 PM
(MENAFN- EQS Group)
EQS-Media / 04.10.2024 / 12:07 CET/CEST
Volkswagen financial Services AG: Release of the Home Member State according to section
5 German Securities Trading Act (WpHG)
Volkswagen Financial Services AG announces according to section 5 WpHG that the federal Republic of Germany is the Home Member State.
Volkswagen Financial Services AG
Gifhorner Straße 57
38112 Braunschweig
Germany
Volkswagen Financial Services AG, Braunschweig, 4 October 2024
Issuer: Volkswagen Financial Services AG
Key word(s): Enterprise
Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at
MENAFN04102024004691010666ID1108747504
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.