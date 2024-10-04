Volkswagen Financial Services AG: Release Of The Home Member State According To Section 5 German Securities Trading Act (Wphg)

(MENAFN- EQS Group)



EQS-Media / 04.10.2024 / 12:07 CET/CEST



Volkswagen Services AG: Release of the Home Member State according to section

5 German Securities Trading Act (WpHG)

Volkswagen Financial Services AG announces according to section 5 WpHG that the Republic of Germany is the Home Member State.



Volkswagen Financial Services AG

Gifhorner Straße 57

38112 Braunschweig

Germany

Volkswagen Financial Services AG, Braunschweig, 4 October 2024





