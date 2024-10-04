عربي


Volkswagen Financial Services AG: Release Of The Home Member State According To Section 5 German Securities Trading Act (Wphg)


10/4/2024 2:12:48 PM

Volkswagen financial Services AG: Release of the Home Member State according to section
5 German Securities Trading Act (WpHG)

Volkswagen Financial Services AG announces according to section 5 WpHG that the federal Republic of Germany is the Home Member State.

Volkswagen Financial Services AG
Gifhorner Straße 57
38112 Braunschweig
Germany

Volkswagen Financial Services AG, Braunschweig, 4 October 2024



Issuer: Volkswagen Financial Services AG
Key word(s): Enterprise

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
