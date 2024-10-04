Investornewsbreaks LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSX.V: LQWD) (OTCQB: LQWDF) Announces Record Transaction Growth, No. 1 Ranking On Lightning Terminal

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) LQWD Technologies (TSX.V: LQWD) (OTCQB: LQWDF) , a leading provider of enterprise-grade transaction infrastructure for the Lightning Network, is reporting the achievement of a“significant milestone.” According to the announcement, the company has seen a substantial increase in transaction volume and, last month, the company's routing volume reached a new monthly high of 96,946 transactions and an average of 3,231 transactions per day. In addition, the company's LQWD-Canada node reached the No. 1 spot on the

Lightning Terminal ranking, an accomplishment that represents the company's focus on network optimization and efficient channel management.

“The increase in activity is also supported by the deployment of automated rebalancing tools, which have optimized liquidity management across LQWD's global network,” said the company in the press release.“With over 1,200 connected channels, the company is seeing strong traction in regions, such as France, Brazil, Sweden, Italy, Singapore and Japan. LQWD is poised for continued growth as the company expands its network and enhances its infrastructure.”

To view the full press release, visit

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

LQWD is a Bitcoin-backed, audited, publicly traded company focused on building the infrastructure to enable instant, low-cost, internet-powered payments. The company is committed to delivering enterprise-ready solutions for open payments at scale using the Lightning Network. For more information, please visit .

