4Th Annual Psychedelic Therapeutics And Drug Development Conference Comes To Boston, MA

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Researchers and leaders in academia, industry, the non-profit sector, and organizations are invited to attend the 4th Annual Psychedelic Therapeutics and Drug Development being held May 23-24, 2024, in Boston, MA. The conference focuses on discussing the hurdles as well as challenges in the research and development of psychedelics for various conditions. Join the experts for this two-day conference that involves exploration, learning, discussion, and networking.

Specific areas of discussion will include:



Targets for novel drug development

Toxicology studies and considerations

The dosage debate and new evidence

Second generation psychedelic drug design FDA regulatory guidance

The speaker panel consists of an impressive line-up of leaders and dignitaries who will share important insights and strategies on a number of industry topics. This includes the latest discoveries, psychedelic therapeutics, and clinical trials, offering a fresh perspective and critical knowledge to...

Read More>>

To register and learn more, please visit

.

