Live 2 Lead Professional Development Event Live In Atlanta, GA Nov. 15, 2024

Unlock Your Leadership Potential at Live2Lead 2024 in Atlanta Presented by Stephanie Puryear Helling, Maxwell Leadership Live2Lead Host

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Live 2 Lead 2024 Atlanta Event on November 15, 2024Unlock Your Leadership Potential at Live2Lead 2024 in AtlantaPresented by Stephanie Puryear Helling, Maxwell Leadership Live2Lead Host and Founder of SPH Services.Join us on November 15th for Live2Lead 2024, a leadership development and personal growth event designed to inspire, motivate, and empower leaders from all walks of life.Hosted by Stephanie Puryear Helling, Maxwell Leadership Executive Program Director and Founder of SPH Services, this in-person event offers the rare opportunity to learn from world-class leadership experts, including John C. Maxwell and Jon Gordon, while gaining actionable strategies to elevate your leadership journey.Why Attend Live2Lead 2024?At Live2Lead 2024, attendees will be immersed in a transformative experience that will help them develop essential leadership skills, network with like-minded professionals, and walk away with powerful tools they can implement immediately to create lasting impact within their organizations and communities.Key Benefits:.Inspiration & Insight: Learn from renowned thought leaders who will share cutting-edge strategies to enhance your leadership effectiveness and inspire personal growth..Networking Opportunities: Connect with industry leaders and fellow attendees to exchange ideas and build relationships that extend beyond the event..Actionable Takeaways: Leave with practical tools and insights to drive meaningful change within your team and organization.Exclusive Bonus: Register by Friday and receive a FREE one-on-one strategy session with a leadership coach to help you apply your new knowledge directly to your personal leadership challenges.Event Details:.Date: November 15th, 2024.Location: Atlanta, GA.Website: 2024 AtlantaAbout the host: Stephanie Puryear Helling, a Maxwell Leadership Live2Lead Host and Founder of SPH Services, has dedicated her career to leading people and teams to success through transformational leadership, change management strategies, and cultivating a culture of resiliency. Her expertise in leadership consulting, training, and facilitation, combined with her energetic presentations, has made her a sought-after speaker and coach.As a John C. Maxwell Leadership Certified Team Member and Maxwell Mentorship Team Member, Stephanie brings exclusive Maxwell Leadership programs and masterminds to organizations, helping them unlock their full potential and achieve breakthrough results.Live2Lead's Mission and VisionMission: To unite and uplift individuals, teams, and communities by offering transformational leadership development opportunities that empower people to thrive.Vision: A world where every individual, regardless of background, has the opportunity to reach their fullest potential, driven by compassion, faith, and inclusivity.Call to ActionDon't miss out on this unparalleled leadership experience. Secure your spot today and take the first step toward shaping the future of your leadership journey.Visit Live2Lead 2024 Atlanta to register and learn more about sponsorship opportunities, including VIP seating and promotional marketing for sponsors.Contact Information:SPH ServicesStephanie Puryear HellingWebsiteLinkedIn | FacebookAbout Live2LeadLive2Lead is an annual global broadcast event developed by Maxwell Leadership. Celebrating its 11th year, Live2Lead 2024 will share leadership and personal growth principles with a live audience in over 300 simulcast locations worldwide. The event is designed to help attendees gain new perspectives, learn from expert speakers, and leave equipped with practical tools to maximize their leadership potential.

