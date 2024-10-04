Fired Sidekick Makes Reckless Deal With A Villain And Sparks Fly In Wildfire: The Rise Of A Hero

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wildfire offers an introspective look at the relationships and career complexities within a superhero society and the pursuit of one's identity when the shadows of the past loom over the future.

Jordan S. Keller offers a fresh take on superhero tales with blurred lines between good and evil, and themes of romance, revenge and redemption.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Reminiscent of The Boys but with a female protagonist and a PG-friendly narrative, Wildfire: The Rise of a Hero from Jordan S. Keller welcomes readers into the world of corporate-owned superheroes who are only as good as their media popularity numbers.

“I believe readers will enjoy a new batch of heroes to root for,” Keller said, noting that an enemies-to-lovers story within the story adds a welcome emotional layer not found in most superhero-centric tales.

In Wildfire: The Rise of a Hero, readers are introduced to Abigail Turner, who knew she wanted to be a superhero even before her flame powers developed. She hones her skills, aces community college and becomes the sidekick to San Arbor's number one hero, Volcanic. However, furthering her career seems impossible when she is fired for misconduct.

Determined to don her cape at a different superhero company, Abigail knows she must get stronger and accepts a deal from an unlikely source. Cinder, a similarly powered villain who has bested her at every encounter, offers to train her if Abigail can promise him one thing: A way out of the city.

Falling in love wasn't part of the deal.

As the line between good and evil blurs, Abigail must choose between her passion for doing good and her love for a villain who is hiding more than his identity behind his mask.

Wildfire is the first installment in Keller's Ashes Over Avalon Trilogy, which also includes book two, Burnout: The Rise of a Villain , and the newly released book three, Combustion: The Fall of a Kingdom .

About the Author

Jordan S. Keller is a Cincinnati-based science fiction writer who, when not writing, works as a property manager for college rentals. She was born in Oklahoma, raised in Kentucky, and spent many summers on farms in Wisconsin falling in love with stories and cheese. She received her bachelor's degree in journalism at Morehead State University, where she worked at the local radio station (MSPR) and was the managing editor for the school newspaper, both of which furthered her love of stories and the people who tell them. She founded the Queen City Fiction Writers critique group in 2017, is an assistant instructor of tai chi, an avid children's trading card game player, a comic book connoisseur and a dedicated dog mom to her lab, Mojo.

Wildfire: The Rise of a Hero

Publisher: Speaking Volumes

Paperback: 296 pages

ISBN-13: 978-1645407621

