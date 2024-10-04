New 'Machine Gun Preacher' Documentary Chronicles 25 Years Of Saving Children

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Machine Gun Preacher Sam Childers presents his best-selling book, "Another Man's War."

Machine Gun Preacher Sam Childers at his South Sudan orphanage.

'Never Stop' Documentary Directly Supports Angels of East Africa Mission

- Sam Childers, Machine Gun PreacherCENTRAL CITY, PA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The world has witnessed new layers to the heroic story of Machine Gun Preacher with the new documentary,“Never Stop – 25 Years a Missionary or a Mercenary.” Several weeks after its Aug. 9 release, the gripping film about Sam Childers' path to redemption and saving children from East African war zones is already garnering rave reviews.If nothing else, audience reviews indicate one key point about the Machine Gun Preacher's mission: why global citizens should care.More than a quarter-century after Childers first turned to Christ and began rescuing hundreds of abducted children from the clutches of Africa's most notorious warlords, the documentary offers never-before-seen perspectives on how that mission is far from over.“Here at my nonprofit, Angels of East Africa, we've rescued so many children from the horrors of guerrilla warfare, where they were forced from their homes, forced to fight, forced into sexual slavery,” Childers said after the documentary release.“Their physical and emotional wounds will never heal, but we're doing everything we can to give them the lives they deserve. Hundreds of kids are now in our care, but thousands more remain under the control of rebel militias.“Why should you care? Because our mission will never stop. There are so many more who need our help, and sometimes we have to fight fire with fire.”For years, Childers and crew have taken up arms to fight rebel militias, risking their own lives to save more children. The documentary is available for purchase and download at . The proceeds benefit Angels of East Africa, which operates numerous orphanages and career-training centers in Uganda, Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.Rated 4.8 out of 5 stars,“Never Stop – 25 Years a Missionary or a Mercenary” is giving audiences a fresh glimpse into why the Machine Gun Preacher's work still matters.“Friends and I have supported this ministry ever since seeing the 2011 movie. This new documentary is wonderful,” one viewer wrote, promising continued support for Angels of East Africa.“I was happy to hear kids in America are being addressed also. Actually, the whole world needs this kind of help, I know. ... This new documentary is a must-see.”This extraordinary documentary is not just a film; it's“a call for global awareness and intervention,” Childers said. It further explores Machine Gun Preacher's harrowing journey in some of Africa's most volatile regions. His transformation from a drug-peddling biker gang member in Pennsylvania to a dedicated Christian faith leader and humanitarian in war-torn East Africa is both inspiring and humbling, reviewers said.Childers' story began with a personal conversion to Christianity in 1992, a pivotal moment that set him on a path to East Africa in the late 1990s. Despite warnings from seasoned aid workers, Childers founded Angels of East Africa, a nonprofit organization committed to rescuing and rehabilitating children abducted by war criminals like Joseph Kony, leader of the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA).A Hollywood film titled“Machine Gun Preacher” (2011, Relativity Media & Lionsgate Films) starring Gerard Butler introduced audiences to that journey, based on Childers' best-selling book,“Another Man's War.” In 2014, Machine Gun Preacher's first self-titled documentary, directed by Australian filmmaker Kevin Evans, further dissected his true Good Samaritan story.Evans returned to co-direct the latest installment to the Machine Gun Preacher documentary series.“As a professional storyteller, I'm delighted to be back communicating the mission of a man whose calling has saved so many of the most vulnerable children on the planet,” Evans said.“The Machine Gun Preacher's selflessness in the face of sheer terror should inspire us all to be better people. But we don't have to travel to the farthest reaches of the globe to accomplish that. Little efforts helping our family, friends and neighbors at home also add up.”Angels of East Africa continues providing 24/7 care for approximately 350 children across its orphanages and homes. In South Sudan, the main Children's Home in Nimule houses around 185 children, offering not only shelter but also educational opportunities and vocational training. In Northern Uganda, where the scars of Kony's brutal Lord's Resistance Army still linger, the organization's critical work continues.Kony remains at large, wanted by the International Criminal Court on 36 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity. While in hiding, Kony has reportedly joined forces with other rebel militias, continuing to perpetuate violence in East Africa. The atrocities committed by these combined rebel forces – including the abduction of children to serve as soldiers and sex slaves – have devastated countless families and communities.Childers' vow, "I'll Bring Kony to the Lord, or Send Him There," reflects his unwavering commitment.

