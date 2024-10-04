Reining In Dictatorial Regime Is His Biggest Achievement: Alok Sharma On Rahul's 100 Days As Lop

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) spokesperson Alok Sharma on Friday showered gushing praise on Rahul Gandhi on completion of his 100 days as the Leader of Opposition (LoP), saying that his biggest achievement in the last few months has been uniting the Opposition parties under one roof and cornering the 'autocratic and dictatorial' on multiple issues.

Alok Sharma, speaking to IANS, said that Rahul has consistently held Prime Narendra Modi-led accountable, and never shied away in calling out its unjust and biased decisions.

"Rahul Gandhi has played a crucial role in restraining the authoritarian tendencies of this government. This is his significant achievement for the people as well as the nation," the Congress spokesperson said.

Sharma also pointed out that Rahul Gandhi in the last 100 days has effectively challenged the government, both inside and outside Parliament.

"Rahul as LoP exposed many of the government's flaws before the public and stymied its attempts to bulldoze the bills through the House," he said.

He said that it is because of Rahul Gandhi's resistance that the government has been forced to rethink and reconsider its stand on controversial policy decisions.

Sharma particularly mentioned that there were at least four bills that the BJP government attempted to bulldoze through Parliament.

"Due to the efforts of Rahul Gandhi who brought together all opposition parties, the government was forced to either withdraw these bills or send them to the Standing Committee for further review," the Congress spokesperson said.

He claimed that for the past 10 years, the government has been pushing bills through Parliament, even suspending more than 150 Parliamentarians.

The biggest accomplishment, according to Sharma, is that Rahul Gandhi helped the Opposition unite forces to keep a check on the government's unbridled authority.

Notably, it was on June 24 this year, Congress announced that Rahul Gandhi will become Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The post remained vacant in both 16th and 17th Lok Sabha as the largest opposition party failed to garner the required 10 per cent seats (54) to secure the post. It got 44 Lok Sabha seats in 2014 while numbers went little up to 52 in 2019 polls.