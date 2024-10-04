REO Speedwagon Says Goodbye While Original Lead Singer Terry Luttrell Releases A Limited Edition Red Vinyl On Song Haus Music/Metallic Blue Records

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Live At Shock City Studios" 2024 By REO Classics Featuring Terry Luttrell Cut & Mastered At Abbey Road Studios Followed by 2025 Tour

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The album was previously released on CD, digital downloads and all streaming formats on June 28, 2024.

Now that REO SPEEDWAGON has officially announced they will not tour in 2025, "TERRY LUTRELL WILL TOUR" in 2025 as REO Classics Band featuring Terry Luttrell with Michael Mesey long time drummer for Chuck Berry & Head East, carrying on the legacy and performing all the Great REO Classic Rock Songs the fans still want to hear live.

Front Cover

Back Cover

This limited edition red vinyl album was mastered and cut at Abbey Road Studios, London and will be released on November 8, 2024 just in time for the holidays.

"Honoring the music, the members, and the millions of REO fans around the world along with all those that love classic rock music."

This Album was recorded to bring listeners that live raw power and energy they will experience at every concert.

Terry teams up with drummer Michael Mesey (renowned for his longtime stints with Chuck Berry and Illinois rock band Head East) Mike Baue, Greg Shute and Will Polazzo to form this recording and soon to be touring focused on what they call "The Early Days," the greatness of REO Speedwagon's impactful 70s.

Longtime fans can now hear "157 Riverside Avenue" again as Luttrell, vocally strong as ever, brings his original magical firepower to this song and six others from REO's hard-rockin' roots as part of an exhilarating new band called REO Classics Band.

This explosive seven-track debut album features two other raucous classics from R.E.O. Speedwagon' self-titled debut, "Anti-Establishment Man" and "Sophisticated Lady"; the hard chugging blues/rocker "Golden Country," from the second album R.E.O./T.W.O "Riding the Storm Out" and "Son of a Poor Man," from the third album Ridin' The Storm Out

and "Roll With The Changes," from You Can Tune A Piano, But You Can't Tuna Fish.

REO Classics Band' debut album was recorded and mixed in St. Louis at Shock City Studios and mastered at the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London. Mesey worked at Abbey Road with Sean Magee as Magee mastered the project. The veteran engineer, thoroughly enjoying the way Luttrell, Mesey and their band kicked contemporary ass into these classic tunes, exulted, "It's rock and roll. We need rock and roll!"

