Terramaster Prime Big Deal Days: Enjoy 20% OFF Plus $100 Discount On 9 New Products

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The October Prime Big Deal Days are coming soon, and TerraMaster is launching 9 exciting new products for the fall with unprecedented discounts! This time, all TerraMaster products come equipped with the latest TOS 6 operating system, and during Prime Day, TerraMaster offers incredible benefits for all users-enjoy up to 20% off, and receive exclusive discounts of up to $100 on all 9 new NAS products!

Among the new products, the all-in-one backup series integrated with the BBS commercial backup suite stands out. Models like T9-500 Pro, T12-500 Pro, U8-500 Plus, and U12-500 Plus are designed to meet the high-performance backup needs of businesses. Users can flexibly combine TerraMaster BBS backup components based on their specific situations to develop the most suitable backup strategies, easily addressing the diverse backup challenges faced by small and medium-sized enterprises.

Comprehensive NAS Product Line to Meet Diverse Needs



Personal and Family Data Backup Solutions: Series products like F2-212, F4-212, F2-423, and F4-423 make it easy to centralize storage and backup for the entire family, protecting every precious memory.

Multimedia Entertainment Solutions: Models such as F2-424, F4-424, F4-424 Pro, and F8 SSD create a home entertainment center for smooth playback and a high-definition visual feast.

SMB Data Backup Solutions:

The entire 10GbE NAS series, including F8 SSD Plus, F4-424 Max, and F6-424 Max, efficiently integrates enterprise data, significantly enhancing work efficiency. High-Speed Storage Solutions for 4K Video Editing: Products like D4-320, D8 Hybrid, D5 Thunderbolt3, and D8-332 support seamless 4K video editing, inspiring creativity and improving productivity.

Limited-Time Offer: Enjoy Up to 20% Off

During Prime Day, all solutions except for new products can enjoy discounts of up to 20%! Additionally, the newly released NAS models come with a $100/€100/£100 coupon, valid until October 18th.

TerraMaster is a professional brand that focuses on providing innovative storage products, including network attached storage and direct attached storage that has become increasingly popular

in over 40 countries and regions. The brand has been developing storage technology for 10 years, addressing the needs of customers such as home users, small/medium businesses, and enterprises.

