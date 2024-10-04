Rio Election: Centrist Paes Maintains Lead As Bolsonaro-Backed Ramagem Rises

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Eduardo Paes holds a strong lead in Rio de Janeiro's mayoral race. The latest Datafolha poll shows centrist Paes with 53% of intentions.



Alexandre Ramagem, the right-leaning PL candidate, follows with 22%. Ramagem has steadily gained support in recent months.



Paes has maintained his frontrunner status throughout the campaign. He focuses on his experience as a three-term mayor. Paes emphasizes his track record of city management.



He avoids aligning with either President Lula or former President Bolsonaro. Ramagem hopes to boost his numbers in the final stretch. He relies on Bolsonaro's support to energize his base.



The two recently held a campaign event on Avenida Brasil, a major city thoroughfare. They unfurled a banner encouraging Bolsonaro supporters to honk their horns.







The election 's outcome remains uncertain. Paes aims for an unprecedented fourth term as Rio's mayor. Ramagem tries to force a second-round runoff. He banks on polarization and Bolsonaro's popularity to gain votes.



Paes has run a neutral campaign to appeal to a broad voter base. He repeatedly states that "neither Bolsonaro nor Lula" will be on the ballot. This strategy aims to retain support from both left- and right-leaning voters.

The Political Landscape of the Race

Ramagem entered the race as Bolsonaro's chosen candidate in November 2023. He previously served as head of Brazi 's intelligence agency.



Ramagem faced scrutiny over alleged illegal surveillance activities during his tenure. Despite this, Bolsonaro maintained his support.



The campaign has featured attacks on both candidates' political allies. Paes and Ramagem have criticized each other's supporters. This led to a breakdown in relations between Paes and Rio's governor, Cláudio Castro.



Public safety emerged as a key issue in the race. Ramagem accused Paes of inaction on security matters. Paes countered by highlighting the state's responsibility for policing.



He linked Ramagem to Governor Castro, though their relationship is complex. Other candidates struggled to gain traction in the polarized race.



Tarcísio Motta of PSOL positioned himself as the sole left-wing option. Without Lula's endorsement, Motta's support has waned. He remains in third place but trails far behind the top two contenders.

