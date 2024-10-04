Komaki Electric Comes Up With Two New Models, Prime And Ace, Starting At Rs. 49,999 And Rs. 59,999

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 4th October 2024: Komaki Electric Vehicle, a leading electric vehicle brand, has introduced a new range for its X-ONE Lithium series registration models ahead of the festive season. Resonating with the festive season, X-ONE Prime and Ace series will now be available in 49,999 INR and 59,999 INR, inclusive of battery, charger, and accessories, respectively, duly supported by lucrative offers.



The models boast regenerative braking ability along with an auto repair feature where the vehicle performs self-repairs to avoid any breakdown. Likewise, the vehicles are well-equipped with 2–2.2 KWH batteries that facilitate charging within 4-5 hours. Coming with advanced lithium battery technology, the models boast the safest battery technology, enabling remarkable storage of energy, which significantly extends the vehicle range. The vehicles offer considerable mileage and cover a distance of 100+ to 150+ km on a single charge, depending on the model.



Speaking on the development, Gunjan Malhotra, Director, Komaki Electric Division, said, "Understanding that customers eagerly await the festive season to avail exciting discounts, the offers by Komaki will support increased EV adoption on account of reduction in price points. We are optimistic that the offer will give the desired thrust to the purchase of the model and, at the same time, provide an end-to-end purchasing solution to the customers. Moreover, with the rising awareness around EVs, Komaki is committed to supporting the thriving market by innovating with the latest technologies and models to fulfill the demand projected in the market."



In order to cater to the needs of the customers, the models will be supported by complete vehicle accessorization and after-sales services to save them from unnecessary hassles and enhance their entire buying experience. Adding to the benefits, the brand has also announced a 3-year warranty starting with a low-speed variant from Rs 45,999 on the motor, battery, and controller. The vehicles exhibiting a sleek and fluid design are well equipped with state-of-the-art safety features in the form of self-diagnosis and wirelessly updatable features. The models will be available across the 500+ stores of the Komaki platform.



About Komaki Electric



Komaki Electric is a leading player in the electric mobility sector, renowned for its innovative and high-quality electric two-wheelers. With a strong commitment to sustainable transportation, Komaki Electric offers a diverse range of products, including electric scooters, bikes, and cycles. Their vehicles are designed to provide a seamless and eco-friendly commuting experience, combining advanced technology with stylish designs.





User :- Rajat Khanna

Email :...