Knitpro Announces The Launch Of Oasis Interchangeable Crochet Hooks

MIDDLEBURY, VT, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KnitPro, a leading name in crafting tools in the hobby industry, proudly introduces a crochet innovation, the Oasis Interchangeable Crochet Hooks . The unique tool is designed to provide crocheters with versatility, comfort, and effortless crafting experiences. Available in standard sizes from 2mm to 10mm, the Oasis single-ended hooks offer an all-in-one solution for any crochet project."The development team at KnitPro is continuously trying out new things to excel at crafting comfort, and we're excited to introduce the Oasis Crochet Hooks and Sets to crafters across the world," said Mr. Shirish Jain, Executive Vice President at KnitPro.The Oasis Advantage:The interchangeable crochet hooks (sizes 2mm-10mm) provide endless possibilities, handling any crochet project with ease. The meticulously threaded aluminium hooks ensure flawless transitions between stitches for an enjoyable crocheting experience. The beautifully crafted Grey Onyx or Rose wooden handles, made from smooth birchwood, offer a firm grip and minimize hand fatigue during extended crafting sessions.Oasis Wooden Handles : A Celebration of Comfort and StyleAvailable in grey onyx and rose, the ergonomic interchangeable handles are crafted from smooth birchwood. The texture and natural grain variations enhance the visual appeal and calming experience of crocheting. The enhanced grip is an added bonus. Grooves on the handle further enhance grip for long hours of comfortable crafting.The Perfect On-The-Go Crochet Kits:Oasis Interchangeable Crochet Hook Sets cater to both beginners and experienced crocheters.Sets feature rose gold metal hooks that perfectly complement the elegant wooden handles. Complete with essential accessories, these sets come neatly arranged in stylish black or beige faux suede carrying cases, ideal for travel and storage.Oasis Starter Set features 7 interchangeable crochet hooks (sizes 2.0-5.0mm) with a sleek grey onyx handle and accessories, all packed in a premium black fabric case.Oasis Chunky Set includes 7 interchangeable crochet hooks (sizes 5.5-10mm) with a beautiful rose wooden handle and accessories, conveniently housed in a beige fabric case.About KnitProKnitPro is a renowned leader in the craft and hobby industry, offering an extensive range of high-quality products. The range of crochet hooks, knitting needles and accessories are designed to inspire and empower knitters and crocheters globally.Visit the website for detailed insights:

