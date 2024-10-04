Branded Hospitality's Podcast, The Hospitality Hangout, Reaches Over 100K Monthly Listeners And 1000 Youtube Subscribers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Michael SchatzbergNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Branded Hospitality Media (BHM), a division of Branded Hospitality Group, is proud to announce that their award-winning podcast, The Hospitality Hangout , has reached a significant milestone with over 100,000 monthly listeners across all major podcast channels, including Apple and Spotify. In addition, the podcast has also reached over 1,000 subscribers on YouTube.The Hospitality Hangout podcast, co-hosted by Michael "Schatzy" Schatzberg” aka“The Restaurant Guy” and Jimmy Frischling aka“The Finance Guy” has become a go-to resource for food service and hospitality industry professionals and enthusiasts alike. With its engaging and informative discussions on all things hospitality, the podcast has gained a loyal following of C-Suite Restaurant Owners and Operators and has been recognized as one of the top podcasts in the industry. Recent guests include, Chip Wade, CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group, Noah Glass, CEO of Olo, Sam Bakhshandehpour, CEO of Jose Andres Group, Greg Flynn, CEO of the Flynn Group, Ben Leventhal, Former CEO of Resy and CEO of Blackbird Labs and Perry Miele, recently retired CEO and President of Nestle."We are thrilled to reach this milestone and are grateful for the support and engagement from our listeners and subscribers," said Schatzy. "Our goal with The Hospitality Hangout is to provide a platform for industry leaders to share their insights, never before told stories and experiences in a fun and entertaining setting, and we are honored to have such a large and diverse audience tuning in each month."With a focus on creating engaging and impactful content, BHM has established itself as a trusted partner for brands like Toast, Pepsi, DoorDash and Comcast Business, looking to connect with their target audience. The success of The Hospitality Hangout podcast is a testament to BHM's expertise as subject matter experts and commitment to delivering high-quality content.The Hospitality Hangout podcast can be found on all major podcast channels, including Apple and Spotify, and new episodes are released every week. With its growing listenership and subscriber base, the podcast continues to be a valuable resource for anyone interested in the hospitality industry.For media inquiries or more information about the partnership, please contact Julie Zucker at ....About Branded Hospitality Group:Branded Hospitality ( ) is the leading investment and solutions platform dedicated to the hospitality & foodservice industry. As experienced restaurant operators, hospitality experts, venture capitalists, strategic investors, advisors and corporate matchmakers, we leverage relationships with industry leading restaurant & hospitality operators, software vendors, and corporate enterprises to best create and capture value for our clients and partners.About Branded Hospitality Media:Branded Hospitality Media is a Megaphone for the hospitality and food service industries with the goal of sharing informative and entertaining content, news, tips and thought leadership across our digital media channels.

