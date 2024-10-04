Ganja Hosts Concert Dedicated To Prominent Mugham Singer
A last concert has been held within "Cultural Heritage of the
People", initiated by the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall with the
support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Ganja Executive Power,
and the Ganja-Dashkasan Regional Cultural Department,
Azernews reports.
The concert will be dedicated to Seid Shushinski, a prominent
representative of the national mugham school.
On the first day of the project, a concert program was held
featuring teachers and students from the Children's music School of
Samukh's Garayeri settlement.
Fuad Ramazanov, Zamina Mustafayeva, Huseyn Kalandarli, Salim
Aliyev, Leyla Mehdiyeva, and Khafiz Hasanov performed compositions
including "Bəstə-Nigar", "Şur", "Arazbari", "Dilkəş", and
"Segah".
The project "Cultural Heritage of the People" aims to promote
classical examples of Azerbaijani musical art and to engage in
educational activities aimed at bringing folk music to a wider
audience and modern youth.
Within the framework of the project, a series of events
dedicated to prominent figures in culture and art are being
held.
Previous evenings have focused on the classics of compositional
art such as Fikrat Amirov, Gara Garayev, Suleyman Alasgarov, and
mugham singer Jabbar Garyagdioglu.
