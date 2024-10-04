Garabagh Resumes Its Dynamics: President Ilham Aliyev Engages Construction Efforts

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
Following the successful liberation of Azerbaijani territories
from occupation, a comprehensive and strategic approach to
reconstruction was initiated in these areas. This critical issue
has consistently occupied a prominent position on the Republic's
national agenda, reflecting the government's commitment to
revitalizing the regions and ensuring sustainable development.
This initiative not only aims to restore the physical
infrastructure that was damaged during the years of Occupation but
also seeks to create a thriving economic environment that fosters
innovation, entrepreneurship, and job creation.
The reconstruction efforts encompass a wide range of sectors,
including housing, education, healthcare, and transportation, all
designed to meet modern requirements and improve the quality of
life for residents. By prioritising the integration of advanced
technologies and sustainable practices, the government is working
to ensure that the economic revival in these liberated regions is
both resilient and forward-looking.
Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan is
achieving great success in socio-economic development. The
President personally oversees the construction efforts. On October
3, he and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Jabrayil
district, where they reviewed newly created infrastructure
projects.
During the visit, they inspected the construction of private
houses and social facilities in Horovlu village, as well as
participated in the opening of a full secondary school with 960
seats named after Mehdi Mehdizade in Jabrayil city.
President Aliyev also laid the foundation for the non-alcoholic
beverage production complex of "Azersun Holding" LLC in Jabrayl
city.
Later, he laid the foundation for the brooding egg production
factory of "Hijaz Gushchulug" in Soltanli village of Jabrayil
district.
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva also
visited the "Araz Valley Economic Zone" Industrial Park in Jabrayil
district, where they participated in the groundbreaking ceremony
for the furniture cluster of the Lithuanian company "Dominari," as
well as factories for "Garabagh Stone" LLC and "Prestige-Kimya"
LLC.
It should be noted that the "Araz Valley Economic Zone"
Industrial Park was established based on the President's Decree
dated October 4, 2021. The main goals of this industrial park
include: the revival of liberated territories, the development of
Garabagh's industrial potential, support for entrepreneurship, the
organization of competitive industrial production based on modern
technologies, and increasing employment in the production
sector.
Later, the head of state visited the Zangilan district, where he
participated in the opening of the Digital Control Center for the
Zangilan Electric Power Network, operated by Azerishig OJSC. He
laid the foundations for the fifth and sixth residential complexes
in Zangilan and reviewed the construction of a 104-apartment
residential complex in the district.
It is important to recall that the government has developed a
program titled "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for
Socio-Economic Development." One of the main focuses of this
program is the implementation of the Great Return. The state is
creating favorable conditions for repatriation by clearing
territories of mines, developing modern infrastructure, and
reviving the economy. This is a primary objective of the
government's economic policy.
In Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur, significant financial
resources are allocated by the state for constructing tunnels,
internationally important corridors, airports, and the
implementation of mega-projects overall. In addition to large-scale
restoration and reconstruction, rapid economic reintegration
measures are being undertaken in the economic regions of Garabagh
and Eastern Zangazur against the backdrop of ongoing construction
efforts.
Through these multifaceted reconstruction efforts, the Republic
is committed to transforming the liberated areas into vibrant hubs
of economic activity, fostering a sustainable and inclusive future
for all citizens.
