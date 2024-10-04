HUR Cyber Specialists Attack Resources Of Russian Army Suppliers Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) specialists from the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of the of Defense of Ukraine attacked several enemy resources related to supplying the or tracking the movement of people in Russia.

This was reported to Ukrinform by a knowledgeable source in the intelligence community.

As a result of the operation, data was obtained from the resource okrug, which is a supplier of military equipment and uniforms for the Russian Ministry of Defense (RF Armed Forces, RF Air Force, RF Navy).

Additionally, HUR's cyber specialists attacked the resources vashhotel and gained access to user data from Russian servicemen who book accommodation within Russia.

Among other targets was the resource Gostpatent, which contains a database of registered patents and may be of interest to military intelligence.

As a result of the cyber strike, an image of an owl appeared on the attacked resources, symbolizing a neutralized aggressor.

HUR notes that all targeted resources operate in the interests of the aggressor state and support the Russian occupation army.

Earlier, HUR cyber specialists had also attacked the Russian financial sector, with Alpha Bank being among the targets.