Livguard Unveils High-Frequency Solar Inverters At REI Expo 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 4th October 2024, New Delhi: Livguard, under the renowned SAR Group, launched their new line of High-Frequency Solar Inverters exclusively at the ongoing 17th India (REI) 2024. These new products were unveiled at the India Expo Center, Greater Noida, on October 3rd, 2024, during the ceremony led by Mr. Alankar Mittal, President Business Unit Head, Solar & Exports.



The newly launched Hybrid Series and Off-Grid Series inverters are designed for higher efficiency with transformer-less technology, making them more reliable and compact. Compatible with both Lead Acid and Lithium Batteries, they also feature built-in Wi-Fi for easy performance tracking via smartphones. Their UPS function ensures uninterrupted power for PCs and household appliances. The brand also launched other groundbreaking products like cutting-edge lithium-based ESS, high-efficiency Bi-facial panels, and high-efficiency DCR Panels.



These products complement Livguard's wide range of solar solutions catering to residential and small business needs. The brand facilitates consumer finance for solar starting from 1Lakhs up to 2 Cr. The Company is also providing interest free loan on their off-grid & hybrid solutions for 6 months.

Livguard's wide range of solar solutions like Off Grid solutions, On Grid Solutions, Hybrid solutions and Lithium ESS offer multiple mode operation for battery and grid preference, higher ROI and un-interrupted use of solar energy for savings and backup respectively. With Livguard's Livmonitor 360 app, you can monitor solar generation through an easy one-click step! With a 1000+ PAN India service team and on-call solar expert assistance, Livguard continues to set the standard in installation quality and customer satisfaction.



The REI Expo is Asia's leading B2B platform for renewable energy, attracting over 800 exhibitors and 40,000 visitors, including industry experts.



"Livguard Solar and Livfast Solar continue to lead the way with innovations that are transforming India's energy landscape," said Mr. Alankar Mittal, President Business Unit Head, Solar & International Business. "The REI Expo provided the perfect platform to showcase our cutting-edge solutions, reaffirming our commitment to a greener future. We are thrilled with the response to the exclusive launch of our High Frequency Solar inverters that are compact and lightweight, RMS enabled, allow for quick changeover and are low noise. We see immense potential in India's renewable energy sector and we will continue to be at the forefront of developing innovative products and services that drive sustainable energy solutions in India."



Livguard Solar remains a trusted brand, offering certified solutions and smart monitoring systems that provide homes and businesses with efficient, clean energy. The brand is focused on contributing to energy security, sustainability and innovation in India and the world. Livguard is in sync with the mission & vision of the Government of India for the renewable energy sector.



About Livguard:



Driven by innovation and an unwavering commitment to sustainability, Livguard is at the forefront of revolutionizing energy storage solutions. A daughter company of The legendary SAR group, Livguard's diverse portfolio spans automotive batteries, inverters, and residential solar solutions, powering homes and businesses while championing a cleaner, more sustainable future. Founded in 1988 by visionaries Mr. Rakesh Malhotra and Mr. Navneet Kapoor, the SAR Group is renowned for pioneering eco-friendly brands that enhance safety and sustainability. Alongside Livguard, the group leads in water purification, batteries, inverters, electric vehicles, and venture capital.

Company :-PRable Global

User :- Kanika Gulati

Email :...