M&A In The Pharma Contract Manufacturing Industry: 2024 Trends, Implications And Outlook

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "M&A in the Contract Industry: Implications and Outlook - 2024 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides analysis of mergers and acquisitions in the contract manufacturing industry. This 53-page report gives important, expert insight you won't find in any other source. 12 tables and 19 figures throughout the report illustrate major points and trends.

Overview of M&A in the Pharma CMO Industry

Detailed view of CDMO performance by number of deals, based on the analyst's Deals database Analysis of M&A and private equity investment by target's specific manufacturing services

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Players

Technology Briefing

Deal types.

Trends

Industry Analysis

Objectives and methodology

Overview of M&A activity 2023

Target characteristics

Acquirer characteristics

Geography

Top acquirers

Biosynth acquires Celares and Pepceuticals

IPCA Laboratories invests in Unichem

Target segment close-ups

Multi

API-small molecule

API-biologic

Commercial dose manufacturing

Deal advisors.

Top financial advisors

Top legal advisors

Valuations

Facility acquisitions

What it means

Drug shortages drive low-tech small molecule deals.

Multi-service and injectable manufacturers targeted

Catalent acquisition shakes up pharma and CMO landscape.

Biologic acquisitions decreased in 2023 but strong interest remains, despite BIOSECURE Act complicating manufacturing agreements

Private equity investments declined

The outlook for M&A

API - biologic targets

API - cell and gene therapy targets

Value Chain Companies

