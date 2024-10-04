M&A In The Pharma Contract Manufacturing Industry: 2024 Trends, Implications And Outlook
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "M&A in the Contract manufacturing Industry: Implications and Outlook - 2024 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides analysis of mergers and acquisitions in the Pharmaceutical contract manufacturing industry. This 53-page report gives important, expert insight you won't find in any other source. 12 tables and 19 figures throughout the report illustrate major points and trends.
This report is required reading for :
CMOs: market trends, strategic planning, competitive intelligence, performance benchmarking Bio/Pharma: supplier performance benchmarking, market trends, competitive intelligence Private equity and stock analysts: target identification and analysis, portfolio company performance benchmarking
Reasons to Buy
Overview of M&A in the Pharma CMO Industry Detailed view of CDMO performance by number of deals, based on the analyst's Deals database Analysis of M&A and private equity investment by target's specific manufacturing services
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary Players Technology Briefing Deal types. Trends Industry Analysis Objectives and methodology Overview of M&A activity 2023 Target characteristics Acquirer characteristics Geography Top acquirers Biosynth acquires Celares and Pepceuticals IPCA Laboratories invests in Unichem Target segment close-ups Multi API-small molecule API-biologic Commercial dose manufacturing Deal advisors. Top financial advisors Top legal advisors Valuations Facility acquisitions What it means Drug shortages drive low-tech small molecule deals. Multi-service and injectable manufacturers targeted Catalent acquisition shakes up pharma and CMO landscape. Biologic acquisitions decreased in 2023 but strong interest remains, despite BIOSECURE Act complicating manufacturing agreements Private equity investments declined The outlook for M&A API - biologic targets API - cell and gene therapy targets Value Chain Companies
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
Acino International AG Adragos Pharma Gmbh Agno Pharmaceuticals LLC Ajinomoto Co Inc Anhui Huaren Health Medicine Co Ltd Bionorica SE Biosynth Ltd Cormica Ltd Cotecna SA Delpharm SAS Dermapharm Holding SE Eiko LifeSciences Ltd Ellimist Singapore Pte Ltd EuroAPI SAS Eurofins Scientific SE Frontage Laboratories Inc GBA Group Hainan Kangzhe Venture Capital Co. Ltd Hwail Pharma Co Ltd IPCA Laboratories Ltd Juno Pharmaceuticals Inc KBI Biopharma Inc Life Insurance Corporation of India Lifera Minafin Group NeoPharm Labs Inc NEXPOINT LIFE SCIENCES DST Nirma Ltd Noramco Inc NorthX Biologics Matfors AB Novo Nordisk AS Ofichem BV Oxford BioMedica Plc Pfizer Inc Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd Pharmathen Global BV PI Health Sciences Netherlands BV Polaris Group Inc Porton Pharma Solutions Ltd PYFA Australia Pty Ltd Rxilient Biohub Pte Ltd Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries & Medical Appliances Corp SEQENS Sharp Packaging Services Siegfried Holding AG Sigachi Industries Ltd SK Pharmteco Inc Syngene International Ltd Synokem Pharmaceuticals Ltd Synthimed Labs Pvt Ltd Ubrigene (Beijing) Biology Technology Co Ltd Wacker Chemie AG
