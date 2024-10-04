Union Coop Launches 7 Promotional Campaigns For October With Discounts Up To 60%

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Enjoy Up to 60% Off on Selected Items This October at Union Coop!

Dubai, UAE:

Union Coop has announced the launch of new discount campaigns across all its branches and malls/commercial centers in Dubai, featuring discounts of up to 60% on 900 carefully selected items. These campaigns are part of October's initiatives aimed at delighting consumers, meeting their needs, and providing high-quality products at competitive prices, in line with the cooperative's community initiatives.

Dr. Suhail Al Bastaki, Chief Community Relations Officer at Union Coop, stated that the cooperative runs weekly and monthly promotional campaigns on selected products to boost consumer satisfaction and provide significant discounts that meet community needs. He highlighted that Union Coop has planned 7 diverse and comprehensive promotional campaigns for October to cater to customer demands while respecting various cultures.

The discount campaigns will feature price reductions on selected fruits, vegetables, juices, water, dairy, meats, sweets, spices, rice, oil, and more. These promotions will run until the end of October and will be available on Union Coop's smart app and e-commerce portal. This strategy aims to benefit consumers and enhance their shopping experience with a variety of options.



