Body Found Off Japan Coast Identified As Girl Missing In Recent Record Rain
10/4/2024 2:15:11 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Tokyo, Oct 4 (IANS) A female body found off the coast of Japan has been identified as that of 14-year-old Hanon Kiso, who went missing during recent torrential rains in Ishikawa prefecture.
Kiso, a junior high school student from Wajima City in the prefecture, had been missing since the record-breaking rainfall on September 21, when her home was swept away by a mudflow amid the rain, the Japan Coast Guard said Thursday.
The body was found on Monday off the coast of the neighbouring Fukui prefecture on the Sea of Japan and was identified through DNA analysis, Xinhua news agency reported.
Record torrential rain pounded Ishikawa from September 21 to 22, a region still reeling from a major earthquake at the start of the year. Local authorities said the death toll from the heavy rain now came to 14.
