Arvind Kejriwal To Vacate CM’S Residence Today, Move To New Address In Lutyens' Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Days after his resignation, former Chief Arvind Kejriwal will move on Friday from his 6 Flagstaff Road residence in North Delhi's Civil Lines area where he had lived since 2015 after becoming the CM of Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP's) National Convener will now move with his family, including his aged parents, to a bungalow near the party's headquarters.

This house was officially allotted to the AAP's Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, Ashok Mittal.

“Kejriwal will move into 5, Ferozeshah Road residence of AAP MP from Punjab Ashok Mittal on Friday,” AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj told reporters at a press conference earlier.

He said that several party leaders including MPs, MLAs, and councillors, offered their houses to Arvind Kejriwal after he decided to leave 6 Flagstaff Road in North Delhi's Civil Lines.

In a remarkable display of support for Kejriwal, even ordinary citizens offered their homes for his use, regardless of their political or socio-economic background.

Kejriwal, after becoming Delhi's Chief Minister in 2013, initially resided at Tilak Lane and then in 2015, following his victory in the Assembly elections, he shifted to the official CM residence at 6 Flag Staff Road in the Civil Lines area.

Arvind Kejriwal will be overseeing the AAP's campaign for the forthcoming Assembly polls in Delhi and in other states while living in the New Delhi area, which is also his Assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia moved with his family from the AB-17 bungalow on Mathura Road, which had been previously allotted to him.

According to party sources, he has now moved to a bungalow on Rajendra Prasad Road, which is the official residence of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh.

After Manish Sisodia's arrest in the excise policy case in March 2023, the bungalow was reassigned to Atishi, who is the current Chief Minister of Delhi.