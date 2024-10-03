Jordan Reiterates Full Support For Lebanon, Condemns Israeli Aggression

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan's Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Amjad Adaileh, on Thursday reiterated the Kingdom's unwavering support for Lebanon, underscoring the Kingdom's commitment to Lebanon's security, stability, sovereignty, and the well-being of its people.

Adaileh condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression against Lebanon, emphasising Jordan's firm rejection of such actions, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra,

Adaileh, who is leading the Jordanian delegation at the extraordinary session of the Arab League Council at the level of permanent representatives, highlighted the deteriorating situation in Lebanon.

He also held Israel fully accountable for the "catastrophic" consequences of its ongoing aggression, calling for immediate international intervention to stop the aggression and ensure the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

Adaileh highlighted Jordan's humanitarian support for Lebanon, as directed by His Majesty King Abdullah, noting that four planes carrying essential humanitarian and medical supplies had been dispatched to Lebanon to help alleviate the suffering caused by the war.

Adaileh also urged the international community to mobilise resources for a broader humanitarian campaign to address the severe needs of Lebanon, particularly in supporting over a million displaced individuals who have fled their homes.

The session focused on addressing the humanitarian crisis in Lebanon and providing urgent medical and food aid to the displaced and refugee populations affected by the Israeli agression, according to Petra.