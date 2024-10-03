Web3mediabreaks Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) Announces Strategic Partnership With Carahsoft Technology Corp.

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT)

is a prominent provider of cloud-based social management software. The company has recently announced a strategic partnership with Carahsoft Corp., positioning itself as a NASPO-approved vendor. This collaboration enhances Sprout Social's accessibility to agencies through the NASPO ValuePoint Cloud Solutions Contract, managed by Carahsoft. This contract facilitates the procurement of Sprout Social's comprehensive suite of solutions, including publishing, engagement, customer care, advocacy, and AI-powered business intelligence, for state and local government agencies.

Ryan Barretto, President and incoming CEO of Sprout Social, underscores the importance of social media as a tool for government agencies to engage with the public and ensure transparent communication. This partnership is expected to enable public sector customers to work more efficiently and enhance citizen engagement. Despite these positive developments, SPT's stock is currently priced at $28.46, reflecting a decrease of approximately 0.38% or $0.11, as highlighted by the recent trading data.

Craig P. Abod, President of Carahsoft, expressed excitement about the inclusion of Sprout Social in NASPO's offerings, noting that it expands the digital communication solutions available to state and local agencies. This partnership aims to improve social media management and communication for government entities, allowing them to better serve their communities. However, SPT's stock has fluctuated between a low of $28.29 and a high of $28.96 during the trading day, indicating some volatility in the market.

Over the past year, SPT's stock has reached a high of $68.41 and a low of $25.05, reflecting significant price movements. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately $1.63 billion, indicating its size and presence in the market. Today's trading volume for SPT on the NASDAQ is 45,318 shares, suggesting moderate investor interest in the stock.

To view the full press release, visit



About Sprout Social Inc.

Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software. Sprout's intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of more than 30,000 brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. Named the #1 Best Software Product by G2's 2024 Best Software Award, Sprout offers comprehensive publishing and engagement functionality, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy, and AI-powered business intelligence. Sprout's software operates across all major social media networks and digital platforms. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

About Web3MediaWire

Web3MediaWire

(“W3MW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the next generation of internet technologies. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, W3MW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, W3MW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. W3MW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from Web3MediaWire, text“Web3” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Web3MediaWire website applicable to all content provided by W3MW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

Web3MediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

Web3MediaWire is powered by

IBN