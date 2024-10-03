Lombard Veterinary Hospital Celebrates A Triumphant Grand Reopening After Tornado Devastation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lombard Veterinary Hospital Ribbon Cutting

Lombard Veterinary Hospital Rehab

Lombard Veterinary Hospital

- Dr. Paul ArndtLOMBARD, IL, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On Saturday, September 28th, Lombard Veterinary Hospital hosted an open house as they celebrated their long-awaited grand reopening. The event marked a new chapter for the hospital and surrounding community after the original building was destroyed by a tornado in 2020. The event was filled with heartfelt moments and an inspiring sense of renewal as staff, family, friends, and community members came together to honor the hospital's storied history and its bright future.The celebration began with moving remarks from Gregory Ludwig Jr., Operations Manager, and his mother, Dr. Georgianne Ludwig, current Owner and CEO of Lombard Veterinary Hospital. Their shared story and commitment to the hospital over generations were palpable, reminding everyone in attendance of the hospital's deep roots in the community and its dedication to passionate pet care.“The journey to today has been challenging, but also incredibly rewarding,” said Gregory Ludwig Jr.“We are thrilled to welcome the community into our new facility and show everyone what the future of veterinary care looks like at Lombard Veterinary Hospital.”The Lombard Chamber of Commerce joined the festivities, adding to the excitement and celebration with a ceremonial ribbon cutting, officially marking the beginning of this new era. The atmosphere was lively, with enthusiasm as guests explored the state-of-the-art 19,000-square-foot facility, complete with cutting-edge exam rooms, treatment areas, and surgery suites. One of the most exciting additions was the new pet rehabilitation wing, led by Dr Ludwig, Doctor of Physical Therapy, which will offer physical therapy services for pets in need of more specialized care.“We spent 65 years in the old building,” shared Dr. Paul Arndt, the founder of Lombard Veterinary Hospital in 1959 and father to Dr. Georgianne Ludwig.“I remodeled the old building twice and spent one million dollars to do so. Then the tornado came and lifted the roof off the old building and made it unusable. At this point, I've been president of the Chicago Veterinary Society, and I've been on the board of the state veterinary association four or five times, and this is the nicest hospital I've seen. I'm really proud of this hospital, and Georgie did a good job of building this. I'm looking forward to everything we can do at this hospital. This hospital really has a great future.”The day concluded with the hospital's sixth annual Pet Blessing, a cherished tradition that has grown in meaning over the years. Local pastors offered blessings to pets from all walks of life-current patients, cherished companions from the past, and future furry friends that families hope to welcome soon. The ceremony spotlighted the hospital's deep commitment to its patients and their families, making it clear that Lombard Veterinary Hospital is more than just a place of healing-it's a place of community.With its doors now open once again at its original location, 244 East St. Charles Road in downtown Lombard, Lombard Veterinary Hospital is ready to embark on its next 65 years of service to the community. As one of the few remaining large, independently-owned veterinary hospitals in the region, the team is more committed than ever to offering exceptional care and personalized service that prioritizes pets' health and well-being.If you are interested in learning more about Lombard Veterinary Hospital's service to the community or the history of their re-building efforts, visit .About Lombard Veterinary Hospital:Founded in 1959 by Dr. Paul Arndt, Lombard Veterinary Hospital has been a pillar of the local community for over six decades, providing compassionate care and cutting-edge treatment for pets across Lombard and beyond. Known for their multi-generational commitment to veterinary excellence, the hospital is dedicated to upholding its legacy while continuously embracing new innovations in pet health and wellness.

