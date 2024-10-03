Lebanese Minister: Death Toll Of Israeli Aggression On Lebanon Rises To 1,974

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- Lebanese of Dr. Firas Al-Abyad announced on Thursday the total death toll from the Israeli aggression on Lebanon since October 2023 reached 1,974 dead.

In a press conference, Al-Abyad said that the victims, included 127 children and hundreds of women. He added that tally of the wounded also climbed 9,384.

Moreover, a total of 97 medical and emergency personnel were killed by the Israeli war machine and dozens of medical centers were damaged, the minister said. (end)

