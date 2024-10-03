Japan Opposes Monopoly Of Technology Giants On Artificial Intelligence
The Japanese antitrust authority said it is exploring the
fast-growing market for generative artificial intelligence to
promote fair competition amid the dominance of American technology
giants in the field of semiconductors and specialized talent needed
Rapid progress in the field of artificial intelligence
technologies has prompted the Japanese Fair Trade Commission to
assess antitrust and competitive risks based on public opinion on
this topic. The Commission will collect and analyze business and
user feedback until November 22. The first final report is expected
to be published next spring.
The development of generative artificial intelligence relies on
semiconductors optimized for high-speed processing and large
amounts of data for model training. The Commission warned that
restricting access to such resources could make it impossible for
new players to enter the market.
Japan also expressed concern that U.S. chip giant Nvidia Corp
holds about 80 percent of the global market share for
semiconductors used for generative artificial intelligence, and the
Commission said data was also concentrated among several
companies.
The Commission also identified five additional risks, including
the use of financial power by IT giants to monopolize expertise and
prioritize their products and services based on artificial
intelligence. Outside Japan, regulators are also seeking to
understand the current state of generative artificial intelligence.
In January, the United States requested information on corporate
alliances and investments related to generative artificial
intelligence among large IT companies, and the European Union and
South Korea launched their own investigations.
"Although generative artificial intelligence will bring many
benefits to the economy and society, we will study how to ensure
its proper implementation," Tetsuya Fujimoto, Secretary General of
the Commission, said at a press conference on Wednesday.
