Gulf Ministers Of Culture Honor Kuwaiti, GCC Artists, Cultural Figures

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- GCC Ministers of Culture honored on Thursday several Gulf artists and cultural figures including two Kuwaitis: Nabil Shuail and Thuraya Al-Baqsami.

The recognition took place on the sidelines of the 28th meeting of the GCC Ministers of Culture, attended by Kuwait's of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi.

During the honoring ceremony, Khaled Al-Sunaidi, the Assistant Secretary-General for Economic and Development Affairs at the GCC, stated that Doha has always been a hub of creativity and a beacon of culture.

Omani writer Yahya Al-Mondhari, speaking on behalf of the honorees, said that the honoring is an appreciation of their contribution of these prominent cultural figures and it would motivate them to give even more.

Al-Mondhari commended Qatar for its successful organization of this cultural event and acknowledged the efforts of the GCC General Secretariat in supporting culture and art in the member states.

The honorees included Ali Al-Fayadh and Mohammed Al-Marzouqi from Qatar, Sheikha Al-Nakhi and Marai Al-Halyan from the UAE, Dalal Al-Shrouqi and Abdullah Al-Khan from Bahrain, Nabila Al-Bassam and Marzouq bin Snaitan from Saudi Arabia, and Yahya bin Al-Mondhari from Oman. (end)

