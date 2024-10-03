The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Chris Bradford As An Inner Circle Lifetime

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BENTONVILLE, Ark., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Chris Bradford is acknowledged as an Inner Circle Lifetime for her contributions to Leading Innovation in Seafood Traceability.

Chris Bradford, a dynamic leader in the software industry, continues to make waves with Trace Register, a global pioneer in seafood traceability solutions. With an impressive track record and a commitment to excellence, Chris is transforming how the seafood manages sales, marketing, and customer success through cutting-edge software.

Trace Register, under Chris's leadership, offers a comprehensive suite of software solutions designed to enhance seafood traceability. These solutions cover sales management, marketing, customer success, social media management, and website development, catering to an international clientele. Chris's expertise lies in leveraging customer insights to drive sales and growth, reflecting her deep understanding of the market and customer needs.

Chris Bradford holds an MBA from the University of Arkansas, class of 2006. Her career is marked by several notable accomplishments, including securing a landmark $100 million project with Walmart, showcasing her strategic and sales expertise. Chris is particularly proud of her role in advancing her team members' careers and witnessing the success of her two children, highlighting her dedication to both professional and personal achievements.

In addition to her professional success, Chris is deeply committed to community service. She is involved with Next Up and engages in charitable work supporting the homeless, reflecting her dedication to giving back to the community.

Chris's career is adorned with numerous honors and awards, including being selected as a member of the Department Leadership Team in 2020 to drive organizational change, and being a Soderquist Executive Leadership Supplier Circle Cohort Member in 2016-2017. She has also been recognized as one of the Top 20 Young Professionals in NWA in 2012 and received the Contribution Leadership Award in 2015 and 2010. Her accolades further include the Best Performance in a Supporting Role Award in 2009.

An avid traveler and outdoor enthusiast, Chris is driven by values of perseverance and determination. She embraces her passion for innovation and lifelong learning, often describing herself as a self-proclaimed nerd. Looking ahead, Chris aims to grow Trace Register by threefold or more by 2026 and is interested in joining the NEA to network with executives and further her career.

