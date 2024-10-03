Washington State Bowling Proprietors Association (WSBPA) Endorses Four Statewide Initiatives In 2024 Elections

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Washington State Proprietors Association logo

WSBPA announced today its endorsement of four statewide initiatives appearing on the November 2024 ballot.

- Chris Nash, President of the WSBPA

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Washington State Bowling Proprietors Association (WSBPA ) announced today its endorsement of four statewide initiatives appearing on the November 2024 ballot.

The WSBPA believes these initiatives will greatly benefit the bowling industry and small businesses across Washington state.

The endorsed initiatives include:

.I-2066: Prohibit state and local governments from restricting access to natural gas

.I-2109: Repeal the capital gains excise tax imposed on long-term capital assets by individuals with capital gains over $250,000

.I-2117: Prohibit carbon tax credit trading and repeal provisions of the 2021 Washington Climate Commitment Act (CCA)

.I-2124: Allow all employees and self-employed individuals to opt out of paying the tax and receiving benefits under WA Cares

"These initiatives are crucial for the survival and growth of the bowling industry in Washington," said Chris Nash, President of the WSBPA. "By ensuring access to affordable energy, reducing tax burdens, and providing flexibility for our employees, these measures will help bowling centers across the state thrive in a challenging economic environment."

Protecting Energy Choice and Affordability

I-2066 safeguards the ability of bowling centers to access natural gas, a critical energy source for heating, cooking, and other operations. "Bowling centers rely on natural gas to keep our facilities running efficiently and cost-effectively," Nash explained. "Restricting access to this vital resource would lead to higher energy costs and put many of our members out of business."

Reducing Tax Burdens on Small Businesses

The WSBPA strongly supports I-2109, which would repeal the capital gains excise tax. "Many of our members are small business owners who have invested their life savings into their bowling centers," Nash said. "The capital gains tax unfairly penalizes them for their hard work and sacrifices. Repealing this tax will allow them to reinvest in their businesses and create more jobs."

Opposing Costly Climate Regulations

I-2117 would prohibit carbon tax credit trading and repeal the Climate Commitment Act. "While we support environmental stewardship, the CCA's cap-and-invest program imposes significant costs on businesses," Nash argued. "Repealing this program will save bowling centers millions of dollars in compliance costs, allowing them to focus on serving their communities."

Providing Employee Flexibility

Finally, the WSBPA endorses I-2124, which allows individuals to opt out of the WA Cares payroll tax and long-term care program. "Our employees deserve the freedom to choose the benefits that best suit their needs," Nash stated. "Forcing them into a one-size-fits-all government program is not the answer. I-2124 gives them the flexibility they need to make the best decisions for themselves and their families.

"The WSBPA urges all Washington voters to support these critical initiatives in the November 2024 election. "The future of the bowling industry in our state depends on the passage of these measures," Nash concluded. "We look forward to working with policymakers and the public to create a brighter future for bowling centers and the communities they serve."

About the WSBPA

The Washington State Bowling Proprietors Association is a non-profit trade organization representing bowling center owners and operators throughout Washington state. Founded in 1960, the WSBPA works to promote the growth and success of the bowling industry through advocacy, education, and member services.

Greg Olsen

Washington State Bowling Proprietors Association

+1 206-762-6752

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.