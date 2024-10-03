Bitcoin Faces Headwinds As Cryptocurrency Etfs Experience Outflows

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The has encountered a challenging period. Bitcoin, the leading digital currency, has dipped below $61,000 in Asian trading.



This decline follows a trend that began at the start of the month when fell from its $63,000 level. Cryptocurrency ETFs have seen significant outflows recently.



According to Farside, a consultancy monitoring flows, these funds experienced a net withdrawal of $64.4 million yesterday. BlackRock's product alone saw outflows of nearly $14 million.



Ethereum's native currency, (ETH), has followed Bitcoin's downward trajectory. It has retreated more sharply, trading around the $2,300 mark.



However, this movement reflects the broader trend in the digital asset market. Beto Fernandes, an analyst at Foxbit, points to ongoing risk aversion in the digital asset market.







He cites the heated U.S. job market as a potential catalyst for caution among investors. The upcoming payroll data released on Friday could further influence market sentiment.



Adding to the economic factors, tensions in the Middle East have introduced volatility to the market. These geopolitical concerns have compounded the cautious approach of investors in the cryptocurrency space.

Insights on Bitcoin's Market Position

Fernando Pereira, an analyst at Bitge , offers a long-term perspective on Bitcoin's current position. He suggests that Bitcoin is currently range-bound, lacking the momentum for significant upward movement.



However, Pereira remains optimistic about the long-term outlook. Pereira draws parallels between the current cycle and those of 2015-2018 and 2018-2022.



He believes the market is yet to enter its most explosive phase, indicating potential for future growth. As of 10:35 AM (Brasilia time), Bitcoin had decreased by 1.1% over 24 hours, trading at $60,276.



Ether showed a more substantial decline of 3.3%, priced at $2,346. These figures come from CoinGecko data. The total market value of all cryptocurrencies worldwide stood at $2.18 trillion.



Among altcoins, Ripple's XRP experienced a significant drop of 11.6%. In addition, this decline highlights the volatility present in the broader cryptocurrency market.



Fernandez from Foxbit notes that derivatives data shows open positions near 2023 highs. This observation comes despite over $550 million in futures contracts being liquidated on the last day.



The analyst suggests that a continued price drop for Bitcoin remains possible. However, he believes this movement would likely be driven more by speculation than by large holders, or "whales," at least in the current market context.

