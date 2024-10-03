Brazil’S State-Owned Caixa Expands Into Real Estate Investment Banking

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Caixa Econômica plans to broaden its activities. The will use its arm to structure capital market operations.



These operations will serve as credit alternatives for companies and investors. Caixa aims to leverage its experience to fill gaps in traditional financing.



The bank holds Brazil's largest real estate credit portfolio, valued at R$780 billion ($141.82 billion). It also has a of professionals trained in project evaluation and engineering.



Tarso de Tassis, Caixa's Wholesale Business Vice President, explained the bank's strategy. "We've combined various existing capital market products," he said. "Our main focus is to complete the real estate financing cycle."



The action plan covers three main areas. First, Caixa will issue Real Estate Receivables Certificates (CRIs). These will be backed by construction companies' revenues from apartment sales and dividends.







Second, the bank will provide financial advisory services to construction firms. This will help companies raise funds for land acquisition, project completion, or bridge loans.

Caixa's Strategic Shift

The bank will focus on attracting institutional investors for new projects and rescuing struggling companies. Third, Caixa will advise institutional investors on opportunities in the real estate sector.



This includes developing funds, land swaps, and capital injection into projects. The bank aims to connect capital with companies across Brazil.



Caixa has already begun testing this new approach. The bank has 19 operations in progress and one completed. These projects have an estimated sales potential of over R$2.3 billion ($418 million).



Marco Buzzo, Caixa's Capital Markets Superintendent, outlined future plans. The bank aims to conduct 20 more operations in 2025 and 40 in 2026. "If it works, we'll accelerate. If not, we'll revise," Buzzo stated.



Caixa has been preparing for this expansion for two years. The bank has mapped 400 asset managers interested in real estate investments. This groundwork has allowed Caixa to match investors with suitable opportunities.



The market has shown great interest in Caixa's expertise. Investors value the bank's ability to monitor project risks accurately. Buzzo emphasized that Caixa's vast data on the construction market reduces investment uncertainties.

MENAFN03102024007421016031ID1108745038