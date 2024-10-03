Israel-Iran War News: US President Joe Biden 'Discusses' Possible Israeli Strikes On Tehran's Oil Facilities

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The US is debating a possible Israeli strike against Iranian oil facilities amid increasing hostilities in the Middle East. President Joe Biden broached the topic on Thursday - sending oil and the US dollar surging,

“We're discussing that. I think that would be a little... anyway,” the POTUS responded somewhat vaguely upon being asked if he would support Israel striking Iranian oil facilities.

Biden however opined that Israel would not take any immediate action against Iran - at least not on Thursday itself. It is however pertinent to note that Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu has paid little heed to calls for restraint in recent days.



