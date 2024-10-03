WHO Chief Voices Alarm At Drastic Deterioration In Lebanon, Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- The Director-General of the World Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday warned that Lebanonآ's healthcare system is on the brink of collapse with 28 health workers killed and 77 health facilities forced to close due to ongoing conflict.

In a press held in Geneva, the WHO Director General stated that in Lebanon over 1,600 people have been killed and over one million others have been displaced, with 350,000 now living in shelters. Another 160,000 have crossed into Syria adding to the burden on already strained resources.

"Healthcare workers are working under dangerous conditions with limited supplies yet healthcare continues to be targeted," he said.

A shipment of medical supplies to Lebanon has been delayed due to the closure of Beirutآ's airport WHO has called for safe access routes for aid and emphasized the need for a ceasefire and political resolution, he added.

The Director General also expressed grave concern over the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza the West Bank which has severely impacted the regionآ's health systems and populations saying that since October 7 last year over 42,000 individuals in Gaza and more than 700 in the West Bank have been affected by ongoing violence. In Gaza over 10,000 people remain missing and 1.9 million have been displaced due the conflict.

"The best medicine is peace," he concluded urging global action to end the suffering and restore healthcare services in the region. (End)

