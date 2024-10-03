Arab League Council Condemns Israeli Occupation Aggression On Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- The permanent Delegates of the Council of the Arab League States expressed on Thursday its strong condemnation of the Israeli Occupation's aggression on Lebanon and stressed the need to stop the hostilities.

This came about in a issued by the Council of the Arab League States at its extraordinary session under Yemen's leadership, titled Solidarity with Lebanon.

The Council stressed full cooperation with Lebanon, amidst the occupation's war crimes, violations of the international law and the humanitarian laws.

The Council pointed out that the Israeli occupation is fully responsible for this aggression and should be held accountable, as well as calling all Arab nations to support Lebanon in any way possible. (pickup previous)

