Franchise Business Review Reveals The Top Food And Beverage Franchises For 2024 According To 10,000+ Franchise Owners

The top 30 food and beverage franchises were identified based on feedback from over 10,000 franchise owners across 38,000 establishments.

- Eric Stites, CEO & Managing Director, Franchise Business ReviewPORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Franchise Business Review , an independent research firm serving the franchise sector, has announced 2024's Top Food and Beverage Franchises. The 30 award-winning brands on this year's list were identified based on feedback from over 10,000 franchise owners across 75 of today's leading food brands.Franchise Business Review (FBR) provides ratings and reviews of franchise systems based on industry research that measures numerous vital indicators such as franchise owner satisfaction, system strength, and brand performance. The company reveals the top-ranking franchises in multiple sectors on its website franchisebusinessreview. The site is designed to help aspiring entrepreneurs easily explore and compare top franchise opportunities and download detailed reports.For this year's research on the Top Food Franchises , each anonymous survey participant was asked 33 benchmark questions about their franchisor that focused on areas such as leadership, training and support, financial opportunity, and core values, as well as 16 more personal questions concerning each participant's experience and overall enjoyment of running their franchise.“The food franchise sector delivers a tremendous return on investment for many,” said Eric Stites, CEO and Managing Director of Franchise Business Review.“The key is to choose the right brand for you. The award-winning brands on this year's Top Food and Beverage Franchises list have an average of 20 to 35 percent higher franchisee satisfaction ratings than other food franchise brands. That data provides actionable insight for someone considering investing in a food franchise.”Key findings from the food franchise owner survey:60% of food franchise owners surveyed are multi-unit owners, and over half are planning to purchase and open additional locations.81% of food franchise owners said they enjoy being part of their franchise organization81% of food franchise owners enjoy operating their franchise business78% of food franchise owners respect their franchisor74% of food franchise owners would recommend their franchise to others“The data shows the median total investment for a food franchise business is $700K, with a median cash required of $200K. The range of investments starts under $100k and exceeds $4M. The awards list represents an array of brand segments,” said Stites.“The list includes fast food, quick service, fast casual, and full-service restaurants, as well as mobile and retail food concepts, ice cream, and craft coffee.”Research on the Top Overall Franchise Brands is now underway. Franchisors interested in participating in the FBR Franchisee Satisfaction Survey should visit to learn more.About Franchise Business ReviewFranchise Business Review is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at . To read FBR publications, visit page/digital-guides/

