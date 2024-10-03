POLLO CAMPERO DONATES $100,000 TO ST. JUDE CHILDREN's RESEARCH HOSPITAL®, KICKS OFF 6TH ANNUAL FUNDRAISER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Limited-edition $5 cup unlocks free refills for a year; $3 per cup goes to St. Jude for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
DALLAS, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pollo Campero , the Guatemalan-born fast-casual restaurant specializing in uniquely flavorful chicken, continues its partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ® by donating $100,000 to mark its 100th restaurant opening earlier this year and launches its sixth annual fundraiser for the hospital with this year's limited-edition cup for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Guests who purchase the sixth annual, exclusive St. Jude 32-ounce cup for $5 will unlock free fountain drink and agua fresca refills at Pollo Campero while supplies last. For each cup purchased, Pollo Campero will donate $3 to St. Jude.
"The annual partnership with St. Jude emphasizes our ongoing mission to support children and families," said Pollo Campero Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director
Luis Javier Rodas. "The cup drive is a win-win because we raise money to help kids battling serious illnesses, and our guests get great savings with free drink refills for a year."
The limited-edition commemorative cup, featuring artwork by St. Jude patients, will be available at participating Pollo Campero locations while supplies last. Since 2019, the annual cup fundraiser has brought in over $500,000 for St. Jude Children's Hospital to support the organization's mission: Finding cures. Saving Children.
*Refills are exclusively for fountain and fresh beverages only. No further purchase is necessary to get a refill. The only exclusion that applies is that the commemorative cup must be present and in the customer's possession at the time to obtain the refill. However, please note that Pollo Compero reserves the right to suspend the free refill program at any time.
