CHILDREN’S NATIONAL HOSPITAL AND KANAD HOSPITAL ANNOUNCE SIGNING A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING TO ADVANCE PEDIATRIC CARE

Washington, D.C., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Children's National Hospital and Kanad Hospital, located in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates (UAE), signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to establish a formal collaboration focused on advancing diagnostics and care. This strategic partnership will leverage the combined expertise and resources of both institutions to improve the and well-being of children in the UAE.

“We are thrilled to partner with Kanad Hospital, the oldest hospital in the UAE,” said Michelle Riley-Brown, M.H.A., FACHE , president and CEO of Children's National Hospital.“This MOU signifies our shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of pediatric medicine through clinical collaboration, education and knowledge exchange.”

The MOU outlines key areas of collaboration, including advancing neurodevelopmental and behavioral health in children and establishing a prenatal, fetal and neonatal neurology partnership between both hospitals.

“This partnership with Children's National represents a significant step forward for Kanad Hospital,” said John Birky, M.D. , CEO at Kanad Hospital.“By working together, we can ensure that children in the UAE have access to high-quality diagnosis and services that are not currently available in the country.”

The signing of this MOU marks the beginning of a long-term partnership between Children's National and Kanad Hospital. Both institutions are committed to working together to create a healthier future for all children.

About Children's National Hospital

Children's National Hospital, based in Washington, D.C., was established in 1870 to help every child grow up stronger. Today, it is the No. 5 children's hospital in the nation and ranked in all specialties evaluated by U.S. News & World Report. Children's National is transforming pediatric medicine for all children. The Children's National Research & Innovation Campus opened in 2021, a first-of-its-kind pediatric hub dedicated to developing new and better ways to care for kids. Children's National has been designated three times in a row as a Magnet® hospital, demonstrating the highest standards of nursing and patient care delivery. This pediatric academic health system offers expert care through a convenient, community-based primary care network and specialty care locations in the D.C. metropolitan area, including Maryland and Virginia. Children's National is home to the Children's National Research Institute and Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation . It is recognized for its expertise and innovation in pediatric care and as a strong voice for children through advocacy at the local, regional and national levels. As a non-profit, Children's National relies on generous donors to help ensure that every child receives the care they need.

About Kanad Hospital

Kanad Hospital, located in Al Ain, UAE, has been dedicated to providing compassionate healthcare since its establishment in 1960. Known for its excellence in maternity, pediatric, and women's health services, Kanad Hospital is a trusted leader in the region's medical community. As a non-profit institution, Kanad is committed to serving the diverse needs of the Emirati community and beyond, with a focus on providing exceptional care for every patient. The hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and has been recognized for its innovative approach to healthcare, including advanced neonatal and surgical services. In addition to its renowned clinical care, Kanad Hospital is home to leading research initiatives and is dedicated to continuous improvement in patient outcomes. The hospital's commitment to high-quality care is reflected in its patient satisfaction scores and its active role in advocating for the health and well-being of the local and expatriate communities. Kanad Hospital continues to rely on generous support to maintain its mission of delivering exceptional, compassionate healthcare to all.

